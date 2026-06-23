Assigned BB+ by S&P and Ba2 by Moody’s; Establishes USD 1.5 Billion Sukuk Programme

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), today announced that it has received first-time corporate credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Ratings, alongside the establishment of a USD 1.5 billion Senior Unsecured Sukuk Programme.

The assignment of ratings marks an important milestone for Burjeel Holdings and reflects the Group’s robust business profile, disciplined financial policy, strong corporate governance and continued commitment to transparency.

The Sukuk Programme has been established through Burjeel Sukuk Limited, a special purpose vehicle established for this purpose, and is admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market. The Programme provides Burjeel Holdings with a flexible Shariah-compliant platform to access debt capital markets, supporting the Group’s strategy to diversify funding sources, strengthen its long-term capital structure and pursue strategic investments in advanced clinical care, research, medical education, digital transformation and AI-enabled healthcare innovation.

S&P Global Ratings

BB+, Stable outlook

S&P Global Ratings has assigned Burjeel Holdings a ‘BB+’ issuer credit rating with a Stable outlook. The rating reflects Burjeel’s strong position as one of the largest healthcare services providers in the UAE, the defensive nature of the healthcare sector, the Group’s disciplined financial policy, and expectations that leverage will remain consistent with the rating level while EBITDA margins recover, supported by the ramp-up of growth assets and increasing patient yield.

Moody’s Ratings

Ba2, Stable outlook

Moody’s Ratings has assigned Burjeel Holdings a Ba2 corporate family rating with a Stable outlook. The rating reflects Burjeel’s strong market position in Abu Dhabi, its expanding presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman, good profitability across the Burjeel Hospital brand, the growing contribution from its complex care and super-specialty division, as well as solid credit metrics and an improving liquidity profile.

Burjeel Holdings continues to benefit from favourable long-term healthcare fundamentals in the UAE and the wider GCC, including demographic growth, mandatory health insurance coverage, increasing demand for specialised care, and the region’s continued development as a medical tourism hub. The Group’s integrated network, multi-brand model, and focus on advanced clinical capabilities position it to serve a broad patient base across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary care.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Receiving first-time ratings from two of the world’s leading credit rating agencies is an important milestone for Burjeel Holdings and reflects the strength of our platform, our disciplined financial policy, strong corporate governance and the resilience of our operating model. The establishment of our Sukuk Programme further enhances our financial flexibility and supports our strategy to diversify funding sources while maintaining prudent leverage and strong liquidity.

“We are building a healthcare platform for the future, one that integrates exceptional patient care with research, education, and artificial intelligence. This milestone strengthens our ability to pursue that vision while maintaining financial discipline, creating long-term value, and supporting the UAE's ambition to become a global centre for healthcare excellence and innovation.”

In connection with the Sukuk Programme, Burjeel Holdings has initiated a series of fixed income investor meetings with regional and international investors in relation to a potential inaugural Regulation S USD benchmark 5-year senior unsecured Sukuk offering. Any such offering, if undertaken, would be subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory requirements and the publication of the relevant offering documents.

The credit reports are available on the S&P Global (https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/) and Moody’s (https://www.moodys.com/) websites.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Our network comprises 89 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 41 medical centers, two physiotherapy centers, 15 pharmacies, and 11 other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, Alkalma, and Tajmeel.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction. Any securities that may be issued under the sukuk programme have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Any future offering, if made, will be made only on the basis of the relevant offering documents and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Credit ratings are not recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities and may be revised, suspended or withdrawn at any time by the relevant rating agency. This announcement should be reviewed by Burjeel Holdings’ legal, regulatory and capital markets advisers prior to publication.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sergei Levitskii

Director of Investor Relations

ir@burjeelholdings.com

M: +971 50 380 2383



Media:

M. Unnikrishnan

Associate Director – PR & Communications

krish@burjeelholdings.com

M: +971 50 427 5895