Dubai, UAE: PeopleStrong, a leading global AI-powered HR technology company, has launched FutureOfTalent.ai, the GCC's first AI-powered talent infrastructure, designed to help organisations discover, develop and deploy national talent across the full career lifecycle. The launch comes as countries across the GCC accelerate workforce localisation, skills development and economic diversification efforts.

Built for citizens, enterprises, educators and governments, the platform supports nationalisation programmes across the GCC, including Emiratisation, Saudisation and Omanisation by helping organisations better understand workforce capabilities, identify skills gaps and strengthen talent pipelines.

Unveiled at PeopleStrong's AI Roadshow in Dubai last week, the platform addresses one of the region's most pressing challenges: the gap between emerging skill requirements and talent readiness. According to research by PeopleStrong across more than 300 organisations, over 70% of leaders now prioritise talent management and skills-based programmes, a clear signal that competitiveness increasingly depends on how effectively organisations can develop and deploy skills at scale. Yet most still sit on large volumes of workforce data they struggle to translate into decisions about workforce planning, mobility and long-term development.

FutureOfTalent.ai closes that gap. It brings workforce intelligence, skills development, learning pathways and AI-powered matching into one platform, anchored by a unified Talent ID — a verified, career-long profile of a citizen’s skills, qualifications and aspirations that gives enterprises a clear view of the capabilities they have and the talent they'll need.

The platform supports individuals, enterprises and governments through a connected ecosystem, closing the loop between the people who hold skills and those who need them. For individuals: personalised learning, skills assessments and career guidance matched to their aspirations. For enterprises: AI-driven workforce planning, succession, internal mobility and localisation tracking. For governments: a live national view of capability, skills available, gaps emerging, readiness against mandates.

"Talent is the infrastructure of the future economy. The nations that can identify, develop, and deploy skills fastest will lead the next era of growth and innovation. AI makes that possible by turning workforce capability into real-time intelligence. With FutureOfTalent.ai, we're helping connect citizens, enterprises, and governments through a shared talent infrastructure that transforms skills into opportunity and national ambition into measurable outcomes. The trust of 500+ customers globally reinforces our belief that this is the future of talent in the region," said Sandeep Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleStrong.

"The next frontier is not headcount, it's capability. As AI reshapes industries, organisations need real-time visibility into workforce skills, gaps, and future readiness. FutureOfTalent.ai helps make that possible, turning workforce data into intelligence and intelligence into action," said Tayfun Topkoc, Senior Vice President – International, PeopleStrong. "We're grateful to the customers and partners who have trusted us on this journey. Together, we're powering the future of talent across the GCC connecting skills with opportunity, accelerating nationalisation across the region, and building workforces ready for the next competitive advantage."

PeopleStrong sits at the intersection of three shifts reshaping work across the GCC, the digitisation of enterprise HR, the adoption of AI, and the rise of SaaS innovation. Its AI-powered HCM platform spans applicant tracking, payroll, employee experience and talent management, serving leading regional organisations across multiple industries. With over 1.5 million paychecks processed every month, it is among the GCC's most trusted cloud payroll providers. With FutureOfTalent.ai, PeopleStrong moves from running the workforce to building its future and from managing talent to powering a nation's readiness.

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is a leading global AI-powered Human Capital Management SaaS platform, focused on delivering a distinctive employee experience, data-driven decision-making and agility for businesses. Voted a Great Place to Work, PeopleStrong simplifies worklife at 500+ large enterprises across Asia and the GCC, empowering 2 million+ employees with a mobile-first, AI and ML-powered talent operating system spanning the employee lifecycle from hire to exit. It is voted Customers' Choice of HCM Suites in the Gartner 'Voice of Customer' Report for 1000+ employee enterprises for four consecutive years (2022–2025), and named Solution Provider of the Year at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards.

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