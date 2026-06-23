Dubai, UAE – MG Motor Middle East is celebrating a landmark moment in the brand's global journey as parent company SAIC Motor surpassed 100 million cumulative vehicle sales and production worldwide, becoming the first Chinese automotive group to achieve this historic milestone.

For SAIC, 100 million vehicles represents more than a production milestone. It represents 100 million journeys, stories, and generations of customers who have helped shape one of the world's most recognised automotive success stories. It is also a testament to the innovation, engineering excellence, and global ambition that continue to drive the brand forward.

Backed by the strength of SAIC Motor, one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, MG has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. Today, the brand is present in more than 170 countries and regions worldwide, earning the trust of customers through a growing portfolio of technologically advanced, stylish, and accessible vehicles that combine innovation, quality, and value.

Across the Middle East, MG has established itself as one of the region's fastest-growing automotive brands, supported by a strong distributor network, comprehensive aftersales support, and a diverse portfolio spanning internal combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The milestone reinforces the scale, expertise, and long-term commitment that underpin MG's continued success across the region.

SAIC Motor and MG Motor Middle East and its distributors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia celebrated the milestone alongside valued MG customers, recognising the individuals who continue to place their trust in the brand. The celebrations highlighted the strong relationship between MG and its customers - a relationship that remains central to the brand's continued growth across the Middle East.

Commenting on the milestone, Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: "This milestone is a proud moment for everyone connected to MG. It is a reminder that every MG is backed by one of the world's leading automotive groups, with decades of engineering excellence, global research and development capabilities, and a clear vision for the future of mobility. As we continue to grow across the Middle East, we remain committed to delivering products and experiences that exceed expectations and strengthen the trust our customers place in us every day."

The achievement comes at a time of significant momentum for MG globally and within the Middle East. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the brand remains focused on introducing innovative technologies, advanced powertrains, and intelligent mobility solutions that make the benefits of modern driving more accessible to customers across the region.

While the 100 million vehicle milestone marks an important chapter in the story of MG and SAIC Motor, it also serves as a launchpad for the future. Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of one of the world's most influential automotive groups, MG enters its next era with confidence—continuing its mission to deliver innovative mobility solutions to drivers across the Middle East and beyond.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 102 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Fortune 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Press contacts

Miraal Peres

Tales & Heads

miraal.peres@talesandheads.com / MGMotorME@talesandheads.com

Khalil Dagher

MG Motor Middle East

Email : khalil.dagher@smil.com