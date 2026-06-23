The initiative supported 300 families across Kuwait

All essential food supplies provided through talabat mart

Kuwait: As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting communities across Kuwait, talabat, the leading everyday app in Middle East & North Africa (MENA), launched a food aid distribution initiative in collaboration with LOYAC. In line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, the initiative aimed to support 300 families in need across Kuwait through the distribution of food aid baskets filled with a variety of essential food items and household staples.

"As a people-first company, we continue to place the wellbeing of our communities at the center of our CSR efforts and at the top of our priorities," commented Amal Bukhamseen, Manager of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait. "Through this initiative and our collaboration with LOYAC, we aim to support families across Kuwait by improving access to essential food supplies while contributing to broader efforts that elevate the everyday quality of life for our society."

On her part, Lulwa AlSharrah, Specialist at the Community Empowerment Department at LOYAC, said: “We greatly value our growing partnership with talabat, whose continued commitment to community-focused initiatives reflects the power of collaboration in creating meaningful impact. We are proud to contribute to an initiative that helps ensure essential food support reaches families in need across Kuwait while supporting stronger and more resilient communities.”

Volunteers and representatives from both organizations supported the packing and distribution of the food baskets, while all items were supplied by talabat mart. The baskets included a variety of essential food staples to help meet the needs of these families.

It serves to note that talabat continues to champion partnership-driven CSR initiatives that expand the reach of its efforts and create meaningful impact across the communities it serves. By working alongside trusted partners, the company aims to address pressing social needs and support the wellbeing of individuals and families across Kuwait.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.