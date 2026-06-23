Amman, Jordan – Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), has announced the airport’s traffic statistics for May 2026, reflecting a gradual recovery in traffic activity at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world. Despite this positive momentum, passenger traffic remained substantially lower than the levels recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

During May 2026, QAIA welcomed 605,181 passengers, marking a 46.9% increase compared to April 2026 and a 17.9% decrease compared to May 2025. The airport also recorded 5,348 aircraft movements (ACM), reflecting a 35.3% increase month-on-month and an 18.1% decrease year-on-year. Meanwhile, QAIA handled 5,841 tons of cargo during the month, representing a 32.6% increase compared to April 2026 and a 25.3% decrease compared to the same month last year.

The month-on-month growth recorded in May signals a continued recovery in passenger traffic and aircraft activity following the fluctuations experienced earlier in the year resulting from regional instability.

Commenting on the results, Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, said, “The recovery in passenger traffic and aircraft movements recorded in May is an encouraging indicator of the resilience of Jordan’s aviation sector and the continued confidence of travelers in Queen Alia International Airport. As we navigate a dynamic operating environment, our focus remains on delivering an efficient airport experience. We remain committed to maintaining QAIA’s position as Jordan’s main gateway to the world and contributing to the Kingdom’s economic growth and development.”