RIYADH: Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued a yacht chartering license to One Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty Limited Company, as part of its continued efforts to build a more regulated and reliable coastal tourism sector, enhance the readiness of maritime and navigational tourism activities in the Red Sea, ensure service quality, protect the marine environment, and enable specialized investment growth in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



The license marks a further step in regulating yacht chartering activities and expanding the range of marine tourism services offered in the Kingdom through a regulatory framework that balances investor and operator enablement with higher levels of compliance, safety, and sustainability across maritime activities.



In line with its mandate, SRSA regulates maritime and navigational tourism activities and issues the necessary licenses and permits. It also develops the rules, regulations, and standards governing coastal tourism marinas, supports their development and growth, and encourages investment in maritime and navigational activities. These efforts contribute to creating an attractive environment for operators and practitioners, while supporting sector growth on clear and effective regulatory foundations.



SRSA grants yacht charting licenses after verifying that applicants have met all approved regulatory requirements. This includes compliance with SRSA’s requirements, confirming the seaworthiness of yachts, and applying security, safety, and environmental protection requirements in accordance with local regulations and approved standards.



These licenses contribute to improving the efficiency of yacht charting activities, enhancing the reliability of services provided to beneficiaries, and expanding the options available within marine tourism experiences. They also support investment attraction, create quality job opportunities, and promote more sustainable practices for protecting and preserving the marine environment.



With this license, the total number of yacht chartering licenses issued by SRSA in the Kingdom has reached nine by the second quarter of 2026. This reflects SRSA’s continued efforts to develop the coastal and marine tourism sector in the Red Sea, improve the quality of its services, and strengthen its regulatory maturity in a way that supports its sustainability and competitiveness.