Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has unveiled its annual tender plan for fiscal year 2026-27, comprising 17 projects aimed at upgrading port infrastructure, strengthening digital capabilities and enhancing operational efficiency across its facilities, local Arabic-language newspaper Alrai reported on Sunday.

Key tenders include:

Construction, completion and maintenance of infrastructure at Shuwaikh Port, alongside a separate consultancy contract for supervision of construction works.

Maintenance and upgrade of facilities, road networks and storage areas at Shuwaikh Port, Doha Port, Shuaiba Port (Mina Abdullah).

Consultancy studies for the development of a land port

Consultancy studies for rehabilitation of KPA’s buildings and facilities

Information Technology projects, including the development and maintenance of enterprise content management (ECM) and electronic archiving systems, deployment of an electronic signature platform and installation of primary and backup data centres.

Deployment of Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology to strengthen communications and data transmission networks linking ports with KPA headquarters.

Supply, operate, and maintain pollution-response boats and equipment

Supply and install navigational aids and devices

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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