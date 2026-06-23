The new service comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and provide value-added services

Cairo: PayMint, the pioneer company in payment and payroll management solutions for small and medium enterprises, announced a new partnership with Vezeeta, the digital healthcare company, to provide integrated medical solutions by making “Shamel” services available to employees of companies using PayMint’s payment and payroll cards, as part of the ongoing cooperation and long-standing partnership between the two companies over the years.

This partnership reflects the continuous steps being taken by PayMint to improve the experience of its corporate clients and provide real value-added services that go beyond payment and payroll solutions, by offering integrated benefits and solutions to employees through innovative partnerships with numerous companies and service providers, thereby increasing employee satisfaction rates.



Through “Shamel” solutions, business owners around PayMint network will be able to provide subscriptions for their employees, enabling them to benefit from the integrated medical services and solutions offered by Vezeeta, whether in terms of outpatient clinics, hospitals, medication dispensing through a wide pharmacy network, and other solutions.



Norhan Refaat, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Officer at PayMint, expressed her happiness at achieving this partnership, which represents a milestone in the company’s journey toward increasing loyalty among its corporate clients by offering integrated solutions that go beyond payments and payroll. She noted that enhancing employee loyalty and building trust are a core part of the company’s strategy currently being implemented. “Therefore, the partnership with Vezeeta comes within the framework of this ongoing strategy to build lasting trust with our corporate clients and employees.”



She added: “At PayMint, we believe in the continuous evolution of services, and we always strive to maintain the trust we have earned over the years. We have succeeded in building a large network of corporate clients, and customer satisfaction rates regarding the use of our payment, transfer, and payroll disbursement services have exceeded 98%. We are continuously working to develop our products to support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and increase their efficiency in a way that contributes to raising the rate of financial inclusion.”



On the other hand, Nardine Magdy, Product Marketing Manager at Vezeeta, said: “We are pleased to increase the level of cooperation with PayMint so that its corporate and individual clients can benefit from Vezeeta’s diverse healthcare solutions and services, thereby achieving integration between our services to increase loyalty and sense of belonging among employees and customers. This cooperation also reflects the optimal use of financial technology and digital healthcare services to improve employee experience and provide innovative solutions to the Egyptian market.”



This partnership is a part of the strong relationship between the two companies, as PayMint provides Vezeeta with secure and integrated solutions for managing payments and various transfers safely, and flexibly, in addition to providing periodic payment reports through one advanced platform that facilitates business services for different companies.

