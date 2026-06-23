CAIRO – Reaffirming its leading position in the Islamic banking sector, Al Baraka Bank Egypt has secured 10 prestigious awards from the global EMEA Finance magazine for 2026. This recognition underscores the bank’s excellence in arranging and managing landmark financing and investment transactions, reflecting its deep expertise and capacity to deliver innovative, Sharia-compliant banking and financial solutions that drive sustainable economic development.

The awards were received by Mr. Moustafa Al Aroussy, Deputy CEO of Corporate and Investment Banking; Mr. Hazem Salah Eldin, Head of Syndication, Structured Finance & Investment; and Mr. Mohamed Khalil, Head of Investment. The awards were presented during the annual EMEA Finance Awards ceremony held in London, UK, amid a distinguished gathering of prominent global financial and banking leaders.

This year’s recognition reflects the diversity of the bank’s strengths across key areas of its integrated banking platform, underscoring Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s expertise in syndicated loans, project finance, mergers and acquisitions, refinancing and asset securitization, as well as Islamic finance.

The ten awards presented to Al Baraka Bank Egypt include:

Best Syndicated Loan in North Africa: For financing the syndicated loan facility for Madkour for Electrical Infrastructure Projects.

For financing the syndicated loan facility for Madkour for Electrical Infrastructure Projects. Best Financial Institutions M&A Deal in Africa: In recognition of Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s successful acquisition of Amlak Finance Egypt.

In recognition of Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s successful acquisition of Amlak Finance Egypt. Best Agro-Industrial Deal in Africa: For financing the Egyptian Bio-Ethanol Production Company.

For financing the Egyptian Bio-Ethanol Production Company. Best Infrastructure Deal in Africa’s Energy Sector: For financing Madkour’s project to upgrade the electrical infrastructure for the Suez Road.

For financing Madkour’s project to upgrade the electrical infrastructure for the Suez Road. Best Tourism and Hospitality Deal in Africa: For financing the Four Seasons Hotel development project in the New Administrative Capital, executed under the partnership between Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) and Madinaty Company.

For financing the Four Seasons Hotel development project in the New Administrative Capital, executed under the partnership between Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) and Madinaty Company. Best Asset Securitization Deal in Africa: For participating in the EGP 20 billion multi-tranche securitized bond issuance for the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).

For participating in the EGP 20 billion multi-tranche securitized bond issuance for the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA). Best Real Estate Deal in Africa: For financing the major investments and projects of Rawasi for Urban Development in Madinaty and the New Administrative Capital.

For financing the major investments and projects of Rawasi for Urban Development in Madinaty and the New Administrative Capital. Best Musharaka Syndicated Financing: For financing Al Marasem International for Urban Development through a syndicated Musharaka agreement valued at EGP 8.9 billion.

For financing Al Marasem International for Urban Development through a syndicated Musharaka agreement valued at EGP 8.9 billion. Best Corporate Sukuk (Mid-Market): For the issuance of AAOIFI-compliant Mudaraba Sukuk.

For the issuance of AAOIFI-compliant Mudaraba Sukuk. Best Restructuring Deal in North Africa: For the EGP 4.2 billion syndicated facility for Redcon Properties.

In this context, Mr. Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, stated: "This international recognition represents a continuation of a long journey of institutional development within Al Baraka Bank Egypt. It reflects our successful building of advanced operational and financial capabilities, which have enabled the bank to actively participate in managing complex financing transactions on both regional and international levels, further cementing its position as a leading Islamic bank in the market. The bank remains committed to executing its innovation-driven strategy to deliver Sharia-compliant banking and financial solutions, while expanding its support for vital economic sectors via strategic partnerships and flexible financing solutions that respond to evolving market needs, contributing to sustainable value for clients and the economy."

This recognition builds on a strong track record of achievements, with Al Baraka Bank Egypt having secured more than 15 international awards in 2024 and 34 international and local awards in 2025, reflecting its growing market position and the confidence of leading institutions in its performance and leadership in Islamic banking.