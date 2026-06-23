Walks away with Best First Class and Best Airport Lounge



Dubai, UAE: Emirates has once again been honoured at the 2026 Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) Awards, securing the industry's most coveted accolade Best Airline Worldwide alongside Best First Class and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East for its First Class Lounge at Dubai International Airport.



The long-running Business Traveller Middle East Awards are among the region’s most respected travel industry honours, recognising excellence across the business travel sector, with winners determined through nominations and votes cast by Business Traveller Middle East readers. Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, accepted the awards on behalf of the airline.



The wins reflect Emirates' commitment to enhancing the customer experience, both in the air and on the ground. With 219 Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s undergoing complete refurbishment, the airline's fleet retrofit programme continues to accelerate, while ongoing new Airbus A350 deliveries bring its latest cabin products and technologies to a growing share of its global network of nearly 140 destinations.



The refurbished aircraft and new Airbus A350s now serve over 70 Emirates global destinations, delivering a more elevated and consistent inflight experience for customers travelling to, from, or through Dubai.



Emirates’ First Class sets the benchmark for luxury air travel, with enclosed private suites, a dine-on-demand menu featuring regionally inspired cuisine, unlimited caviar paired with Dom Pérignon champagne, luxurious loungewear and amenity kits by Bulgari, premium skincare products from Byredo, Shower Spa and the Onboard Lounge on the A380, and many other thoughtfully curated amenities. The premium experience, whether in First or Business Class, extends beyond the cabin with chauffeur-drive services in close to 90 Emirates’ destinations, priority airport services, and access to Emirates Lounges in more than 30 destinations worldwide.



Recognised as the Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East, the airline’s three First Class Lounges at Dubai International Airport offer à la carte dining, complimentary spa treatments, a premium duty-free shopping area, an exquisite wine selection, and direct boarding access from select gates, among many other benefits.



Continued investment across its products, services, and network keeps Emirates firmly ahead of the curve.



The airline recently rolled out Starlink on board and once complete, will operate the world's largest Starlink-enabled international wide-body fleet. To date, 36 aircraft have been equipped with the high-speed connectivity service, enabling customers to stream content, game, make calls, work, and browse social media throughout their journey. Emirates also recently launched Comprehensive Travel Cover insurance, an industry first, offering travellers added peace of mind and protection while travelling. Later this year, in October, Emirates will launch a daily flight to Helsinki, making it the only year-round, direct link between Finland and the UAE.