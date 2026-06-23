Dubai, UAE: Spare, a leading Open Finance infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Rewa, a UAE-based property technology platform, to modernize rental payments and accelerate the digitization of real estate transactions across the UAE.

Through the partnership, Rewa will integrate Spare's Pay-by-bank payment solution, enabling tenants to pay rent directly from their bank accounts without cheques or manual transfers, simplifying rent collection, improving payment visibility, and enabling digital tracking of rental transactions throughout the payment lifecycle.

Spare’s solution utilizes the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) Open Finance Framework to provide Pay-by-bank capabilities to fintech platforms and financial institutions across the country.

Dalal AlRayes, Co-founder and CEO of Spare, commented on the partnership, saying: "The UAE has set a global benchmark for digital government services, ranking among the world's top countries for digital infrastructure and e-government delivery, and the real estate sector is a natural extension of that. Through our partnership with Rewa, we're helping transform the cumbersome, manual process of rental payments to a seamless experience that is more transparent and easier to manage."

Najib Khanafer, Co-Founder and CEO of Rewa, said: "Moving away from post-dated cheques isn't just a convenience upgrade, it's a structural shift in how the rental market operates, and one that sits squarely within the Central Bank of the UAE's Open Finance vision. Integrating Spare's Pay-by-bank infrastructure means tenants can pay rent digitally and instantly, while landlords gain the payment certainty and real-time visibility that cheques never provided. We're building the payment and loyalty layer that the UAE rental market has been missing."

The partnership supports the Dubai Land Department's vision for a fully digital and paperless real estate ecosystem. In 2025, Dubai recorded 1.38 million registered tenancy contracts worth a combined AED 126.4 billion, according to DLD data, underscoring the scale of the opportunity to modernize how rental payments move through the sector, and the shift away from post-dated cheques has never been more urgent.

As UAE’s Open Finance Framework adoption grows, Spare and Rewa are demonstrating how financial infrastructure and property technology can work together to deliver more efficient, secure, and customer-centric experiences.

About Spare

Spare is a leading Open Finance infrastructure company that enables businesses to access financial data and payment services through a single secure API. Operating across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait, Spare is building the financial connectivity layer powering the next generation of digital financial products across MENA. https://tryspare.com/

Media contact: pr@tryspare.com

About Rewa

Rewa is a leading rent payment and rewards platform that enables tenants to pay rent digitally and earn rewards on every transaction, while giving landlords and property managers real-time collection visibility and certainty. Rewa is building the payment and loyalty infrastructure powering the shift to a fully digital rental market across the GCC, starting with the UAE. https://rewa.rent