Doha – Qatar: Invest Qatar, the country’s investment promotion agency, today announced the launch of the Venture Capital (VC) Funding Module on the Invest Qatar Gateway, developed in collaboration with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The new offering enhances startups access to capital and investment opportunities, marking a significant milestone in Qatar’s efforts to strengthen its entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The new module, accessible to all Invest Qatar Gateway members, consolidates the VC discovery and application process into a single, streamlined platform.

Through this module, startups can explore the investment focus areas and eligibility criteria of participating VC funds, many of which are backed by QIA through its $3 billion Fund of Funds programme. Startups can also access value-added services and support programmes and submit their pitches directly to fund managers.

By centralising these resources, the platform enhances efficiency, transparency and accessibility throughout the fundraising journey. It also reflects Invest Qatar’s continued commitment to fostering innovation and supporting emerging businesses by directly connecting founders with a curated network of VC funds.

In its initial phase, the module features a growing network of participating funds and ecosystem partners, including Tech Venture Fund by Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), and QIA-backed funds A-Typical Ventures, B Capital, Builders VC MENA, Deerfield, The Utopia Studio, Founders Circle Capital, Greycroft, Human Capital, Ion Pacific, Liberty City Ventures, Rasmal Ventures, Shorooq, Speedinvest and The Radical Fund.

Commenting on the new launch, Dr. Hamad Rashid Al-Naimi, Chief Strategy Officer at Invest Qatar, said: “The VC Funding Module is the latest addition to the Invest Qatar Gateway, a platform we have built deliberately to streamline and simplify every stage of a founder's journey. By bringing QIA-backed funds together on a single, transparent platform, we offer startups something rare in emerging ecosystems: a clear, direct path from idea to institutional capital, with access to the networks, expertise and resources needed to scale and succeed globally.”

“As Qatar’s venture capital ecosystem continues to evolve, this module will provide entrepreneurs with a centralised platform that enables them to have greater visibility of the opportunities available, and clearer pathways to connect with the relevant fund managers,” said Haya Al Ghanim, Director of Qatar Funds at QIA. “This module supports our shared mission of establishing Qatar as a leading destination for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Startups seeking access to venture capital are encouraged to visit the Invest Qatar Gateway and explore the newly launched VC Funding Module. Through the platform, entrepreneurs can review participating QIA-backed funds, assess investment criteria and formally submit their pitch to fund managers. To register, learn more or get in touch with the Invest Qatar team, please visit: https://gateway.invest.qa/

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar’s (Invest Qatar) mission is to accelerate Qatar’s economic diversification and global competitiveness by proactively attracting targeted investment, developing priority economic clusters and delivering an exceptional end-to-end investor experience.

Invest Qatar partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, supporting their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

@InvestQatar | #InvestQatar

About Qatar Investment Authority

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

For more information, please visit https://www.qia.qa/

Media Contact: media@qia.qa