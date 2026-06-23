Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: IMAN Holdings has announced plans to raise $100mn to accelerate the development and expansion of its AI-powered Islamic banking platform, with a focus on entering GCC markets.

Founded in 2020, the Central Asia–based fintech company has developed a mobile-first financial ecosystem built around Shariah-compliant principles. Its platform integrates savings, investments, payments, and financial guidance within a single application, serving more than one million registered users and managing over $100 million in assets. The company has raised over $10 million from global investors and is targeting more than $250 million in assets by the end of 2026.

IMAN’s expansion comes at a time when the global Islamic finance industry, now exceeding $4 trillion in assets, is undergoing rapid transformation driven by digital adoption and changing user expectations. Younger, mobile-first users are increasingly seeking financial systems that are not only compliant, but also personalized, accessible, and aligned with their values.

Against this backdrop, IMAN is advancing a model built on artificial intelligence to redefine how financial services are delivered. Rather than relying on traditional interfaces such as dashboards and static tools, the platform is designed to interact with users conversationally, adapting to financial behavior, preferences, and life context in real time.

“The problem with banking is not access. It’s the way it was built. It was never designed to understand people,” said Rustam Rahmatov, Founder and Group CEO of IMAN Holdings.

This approach reflects a broader shift from transactional banking toward systems that provide ongoing financial guidance. By analyzing behavioral and transaction data, IMAN’s platform aims to anticipate user needs and support decision-making, moving beyond reactive services toward a more adaptive model.

The company is also embedding trust and transparency directly into its platform through real-time Shariah validation and visible compliance logic, positioning ethical finance as an integral part of the user experience.

“The future bank doesn’t react. It anticipates. And it does so with consent, transparency, and care,” said Shakhzod Shukurov, Co-Founder and Chief Risk and Data Officer.

Beyond its consumer offering, IMAN is building infrastructure to enable financial institutions to deploy AI-powered, Shariah-compliant products. This includes a RegTech and AI banking layer designed to scale across markets, supporting the development of a broader ecosystem for Islamic digital finance.

The opportunity is significant. With 1.9 billion Muslims globally and a persistent gap in accessible Islamic financial services, demand for intelligent, values-aligned banking continues to grow. At the same time, rapid digital adoption across the GCC is accelerating the shift toward mobile-first financial platforms.

IMAN’s planned expansion into the region reflects both market demand and strategic alignment. The GCC combines a well-established Islamic finance sector with strong momentum in fintech innovation, making it a key market for the company’s next phase of growth.

About IMAN Holdings

Founded in 2020, the Central Asia–based fintech company has developed a mobile-first financial ecosystem built around Shariah-compliant principles. Its platform integrates savings, investments, payments, and financial guidance within a single application, serving more than one million registered users and managing over $100 million in assets.