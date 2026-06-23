Dubai, UAE - Justlife, the region’s leading home services app, has announced a strategic partnership with Castrol and Cars24 to launch a new at-home car servicing offering, bringing together three industry leaders across home services, automotive maintenance, and mobility solutions for the first time in the UAE.

The collaboration introduces a new category of convenience for car owners, enabling customers to access professional vehicle servicing from the comfort of their homes, workplaces, or wherever is most convenient, eliminating the need to visit garages, coordinate drop-offs, or spend valuable time waiting for maintenance appointments.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the region’s service economy, with consumers increasingly seeking solutions that save time and simplify everyday tasks.

Through the partnership, customers can now book a range of vehicle maintenance services directly through Justlife, including Quick Oil Change at Home, 10,000 KM Service at Home, and 10,000 KM Service with Pick-Up & Drop-Off options.

For Justlife, the move represents a natural evolution of its growing automotive category. The company’s at-home car wash service has been one of its most popular offerings since its launch in 2020, highlighting strong customer demand for convenient vehicle care solutions delivered directly to their doorstep.

“At Justlife, we’ve always believed that everyday services should fit around people’s lives, not the other way around. Car servicing is a natural extension of that vision, and this partnership allows us to deliver a more seamless, at-home experience for customers across the UAE,” said Kerem Kuyucu, Co-Founder of Justlife.

The partnership combines Castrol’s expertise in lubricants and automotive technology, Cars24’s vehicle servicing and operational capabilities, and Justlife’s at-home service platform and customer reach to create an integrated vehicle maintenance experience focused on convenience, reliability and quality.

“We are seeing a fundamental shift in how automotive maintenance is delivered, with technology and platform integrations playing a central role in shaping the future of the category. Channel evolution towards more digital, on-demand services is inevitable, and our ambition is to be at the forefront of that transformation. By partnering with Justlife and Cars24, we are raising the bar on convenience, reliability, and quality of service for customers across the UAE,” said Ramy Mikhael Zaki, Castrol Marketing Director for Middle East & Pakistan.

The initiative reflects the continued evolution of service delivery in the UAE, where at-home and on-demand models are increasingly being adopted across a wide range of sectors, including automotive care, as a response to the shift in expectations towards greater convenience and flexibility. The partnership marks an important step in the evolution of automotive services in the UAE, bringing together industry expertise, servicing capabilities and technology to deliver a more seamless customer experience.