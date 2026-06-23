A new study from Siemens reveals the Middle East is ready to enter a new era of infrastructure transition that is autonomous, resilient, and sustainable.

According to the 2026 Middle East Infrastructure Transition Monitor, the region is outpacing global counterparts in its commitment to the transition, with regional leaders demonstrating stronger investment intentions and a heightened sense of urgency around clean energy transformation.

Siemens' comprehensive study, titled Powering Transformation: How a new generation of infrastructure assets is reshaping the Middle East, based on a survey of 400 senior executives and in-depth interviews with leaders and experts in the region, reveals a region aligned for impact, with 66 percent of executives stating that the global energy transition needs to accelerate significantly, compared with 57 percent globally.

Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East and Siemens Qatar, said, "The 2026 Middle East Infrastructure Transition Monitor highlights a significant shift across the Middle East, as infrastructure evolves into a strategic driver of competitiveness, resilience, and sustainable growth."

He added, "As energy systems grow more complex and demand continues to rise, success will depend on the ability to connect data, intelligence, and physical infrastructure at scale."

According to the report, industrial AI is accelerating operational transformation, unlocking unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across national systems.

A total of 62 percent of executives expect AI to reshape infrastructure operations within just three years.

Readiness to embrace automation is equally notable, with 56 percent of organisations prepared to implement autonomous systems in buildings, and 57 percent planning significant investments in this area over the coming year.

The demand for smarter technologies is equally prevalent, with 69 percent of respondents indicating that their organisations require more sophisticated solutions to enable rapid data integration, a necessity for overcoming institutional barriers and legacy system challenges.

The evolving regional landscape has also created a need for infrastructure systems that can anticipate failures, isolate issues and learn from every disruption.

Already, 61 percent of organisations confirm that industrial AI is making their critical infrastructure more resilient, underscoring the technology's immediate practical applications.

Grid modernisation remains central to both clean energy transition and overall resilience, with 64 percent identifying smart grids and grid software as crucial enablers and 66 percent supporting the integration of various parts of the energy system, such as electricity, gas, hydrogen and transportation, into a single, coordinated platform.

The report noted that the region is proactively investing in cross-border interconnections and regional power-trading arrangements, essential steps toward ensuring a reliable, resilient electricity supply and strengthening response capabilities during outages or extreme weather events.

Decarbonising core operations has emerged as the leading priority for the region's organisations, with 70 percent already setting targets for direct and indirect emissions, compared with 58 percent globally.

Digitalisation is recognised as the critical driver for this transformation, with 68 percent considering digitalisation an essential enabler.

Collaboration is also emerging as a cornerstone of the region's transition, with 65 percent confirming that businesses and governments are working closely on energy-system policy, surpassing the global average of 59 percent.