Over 600,000 views, sold‑out community events, and multi‑brand retail showcases mark a powerful first phase of the programme

Dubai, UAE: At the start of 2026, as visibility felt increasingly out of reach for small and emerging UAE businesses, SQUATWOLF launched Support Homegrown — an initiative that has since become one of the region's most talked-about platforms for homegrown brand growth.

The programme has delivered meaningful exposure, real world opportunities, and a renewed sense of momentum for founders across the country.

Launched with the intention of uplifting homegrown brands during a challenging period, supporting Homegrown has quickly evolved into a high‑impact platform that gives entrepreneurs the visibility, credibility, and community connection they need to grow. As a homegrown brand itself, SQUATWOLF understands the realities of building from the ground up and designed this initiative to ensure that emerging wellness, lifestyle, and creativity driven businesses don’t just survive difficult moments but grow through them.

Since its launch, the programme has supported twenty UAE‑based brands through a strategic blend of online and offline activations. From digital amplification to in‑store showcases and community‑driven events founder showcases Support Homegrown has created a multi‑layered ecosystem of exposure that many founders describe as a turning point for their businesses.

The offline impact has been equally significant. Two sold‑out community events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai brought customers, founders, and partners together in spaces designed for discovery and connection. Five homegrown brands participated across these gatherings, each benefiting from the trust and energy that comes from real‑world engagement. In parallel, eight brands were given dedicated retail space across SQUATWOLF stores, including Dubai Mall and Mirdif City Centre, offering them a premium environment that instantly elevates credibility and consumer interest.

Online, momentum continued through a dedicated landing page on the SQUATWOLF website and app, featuring brand profiles, founder stories, and direct links to their platforms. Fourteen feed posts and more than fifty stories were published across SQUATWOLF and its founders’ channels, collectively reaching over 600,000 viewers and creating sustained digital visibility far beyond the initial activations.

Founders across the cohort have described the initiative as a milestone moment.

Mood Crumbs shared that the activation “reinforced the demand for wellness driven functional treats,” crediting SQUATWOLF for believing in their vision from day one. Therapie highlighted the “uplifting atmosphere” and the strong sales generated through the event. Pure Motion described the partnership as “authentic and values aligned,” noting a clear uplift in brand awareness and engagement. Mogu Mushrooms emphasised the transformative effect of the exposure, explaining that being showcased alongside SQUATWOLF “instantly built trust” and created a level of belief that “money can’t buy.”

Reflecting on the initiative’s success, Anam Khalid, Founder & Co‑CEO of SQUATWOLF, said: “We've seen firsthand how much a supportive community can lift you. Support Homegrown was built on that belief, and what this first phase has shown us is that when you invest genuinely in others, the impact is real. This is just the beginning”.

About SQUATWOLF

SQUATWOLF emerged from grit and vision to become the Middle East’s first global performance wear brand. Founders Anam and Wajdan built the company from the ground up, packing orders from their dining table and running customer support on weekends. Their mission was clear: to create performance wear for people who train with purpose and push through adversity. Today, SQUATWOLF serves athletes in over 100 countries, redefining activewear with collections that blend innovation, style, and functionality.

What sets SQUATWOLF apart is its commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge design. From sweat-wicking fabrics and ergonomic fits to seamless stitching and anti-odor technology, every piece is engineered for movement and built to last. The brand’s collections cater to both gym-goers and lifestyle enthusiasts, offering gear that transitions effortlessly from workouts to everyday wear. With rapid global expansion and a loyal customer base, SQUATWOLF stands as a testament to Progress, Performance, and Pack — always driven by The Hunt for More.

For more information, please visit www.squatwolf.com