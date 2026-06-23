Dubai: e& UAE has announced a new milestone with the successful deployment of 5G-Advanced (5.5G) connectivity at the world's tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, in the heart of Dubai Marina.

This deployment delivers ultra-fast, low-latency indoor connectivity. It positions the UAE at the forefront of global 5.5G innovation and reinforces e& UAE’s commitment to delivering world-class digital infrastructure for iconic landmarks.

Abdul Rahman Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President of Access Network Development, e& UAE, said: “This latest achievement demonstrates our dedication to providing landmark destinations with world-class 5.5G infrastructure. This deployment supports richer guest experiences and more efficient connected operations, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for next-generation digital infrastructure.”

The upgrade is designed to support the growing demand for seamless digital experiences across premium hospitality spaces, from high-speed browsing, video calling and content streaming to connected guest services, smart building applications and operational communications in dense, high-footfall hospitality environments.

In collaboration with Ericsson, e& UAE engineered and deployed a state-of-the-art indoor network solution, the solution leverages Ericsson’s Radio Dot System (RDS),a high-performance indoor 5.5G platform engineered to deliver seamless, high-capacity coverage with minimal visual impact. It is well suited to premium hospitality environments where performance, aesthetics and connectivity matter.

By combining advanced connectivity with practical use cases in hospitality, enterprise environments and smart communities, e& UAE continues to support the UAE’s ambition to lead in digital transformation and next-generation network innovation.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is a leading AI-powered telco and digital enabler, building on five decades of network leadership to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity and customer-focused innovation for individuals, homes, businesses and government entities.

It combines fixed and mobile connectivity with digital platforms, AI-enabled solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT and entertainment. Through this integrated approach, e& UAE helps enrich everyday life, enhance business performance and enable organisations to operate with greater agility, efficiency and resilience.

e& UAE supports the country’s digital economy by enabling smarter communities, connected industries and future-ready infrastructure. With a focus on customer experience, technology adoption and sustainable value creation, e& UAE continues to help people, businesses and communities thrive in a digital-first world.

Learn more at eand.ae/en