Global standards advancing employee engagement and institutional transparency

Attracting and developing talent through world-class practices

NBK strengthens its position as a leader in human capital management

Sustainability at the core of NBK’s people development strategy

Best-in-class approaches to training, development, and impact measurement

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced a major milestone with the Group Human Resources Department obtaining four internationally recognized ISO certifications, reflecting the Bank’s steadfast commitment to applying the highest global standards in human capital management and talent development.

NBK is the first and only bank across the GCC to secure this integrated suite of specialized ISO certifications in human resources, underscoring the maturity of its institutional framework and its adoption of international best practices.

This achievement reflects the efficiency, reliability, and robustness of the Bank’s human capital management and development policies and systems. The certifications span the full employee lifecycle, from talent acquisition and employee engagement to capability development and measurable performance outcomes.

The certifications obtained by the Bank include:

ISO 23326:2022 – Human Resource Management (Employee Engagement)

ISO 30414:2025 – Human Capital Reporting and Disclosure

ISO 30405:2023 –Recruitment Guidelines

ISO 10015:2019 – Competence Management and People Development

The ISO 23326:2022 certification reflects the Bank’s success in fostering an engaging work environment that strengthens employee engagement and reinforces a corporate culture built on trust and commitment, positively contributing to productivity and long-term sustainability.

Meanwhile, the ISO 30414:2025 certification underscores NBK’s commitment to the highest standards of transparency and governance through the adoption of advanced methodologies for measuring, analyzing, and disclosing human capital metrics in line with internationally recognized frameworks.

In the area of talent acquisition, the ISO 30405:2023 certification highlights the efficiency and professionalism of the Bank’s recruitment processes, ensuring alignment with global best practices in a manner that enhances talent quality and supports NBK’s strategic objectives.

As for the ISO 10015:2019 certification, it reflects the integrated approach adopted by NBK in identifying training needs and designing advanced development programs that enhance performance efficiency and deliver measurable and sustainable institutional impact.

Collectively, these certifications cover a comprehensive spectrum of human resources functions and strategies, including talent acquisition and recruitment, human capital reporting and disclosure, learning and development, competence management, performance management, employee relations, compensation and benefits, as well as human resources governance.

This broad scope underscores the Bank’s success in aligning its policies and procedures with the highest international standards, further strengthening its position as an employer of choice in the region and reinforcing its leadership in adopting advanced operating models that support institutional sustainability and elevate performance excellence.

The achievement also reflects NBK’s longstanding commitment to investing in its human capital and highlights its leadership in adopting global best practices in human resources management, contributing to the delivery of an advanced and integrated employee experience.

Moreover, this international recognition reaffirms the success of the Bank’s strategic vision in building a future-ready institution driven by highly skilled talent capable of adapting to evolving market dynamics and supporting sustainable growth with resilience and consistency.

By aligning its human resources policies and practices with the highest international standards, the Bank continues to strengthen its institutional capabilities and reinforce its innovation- and excellence-driven approach, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

These certifications further enhance NBK’s position as a leading institution in human capital management across the GCC banking sector and reaffirm its ongoing commitment to sustainability, continuous development, and operational excellence.

The Bank also continues to cultivate a high-performing and empowering workplace environment through the introduction of impactful initiatives focused on employee wellbeing, inclusivity, and continuous professional development, further reinforcing its competitiveness and strengthening its position as an employer of choice regionally and internationally.

Furthermore, this strategic direction enhances the Bank’s readiness to meet future demands while ensuring institutional resilience and operational continuity with a high degree of efficiency.

NBK remains committed to investing in talent development and providing a progressive workplace environment aligned with global best practices, further reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value.