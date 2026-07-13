Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has signed an agreement with Binghatti Developers to supply district cooling services to the ‘Mercedes-Benz Places|Binghatti City’project in Meydan, for a total capacity of 37,000 refrigeration tons (RT). The agreement was signed by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, and it represents a new milestone in Empower’s expansion strategy and reflects its commitment to supporting major real estate developments across Dubai.

This agreement solidifies developers’ growing confidence in Empower’s vital role in delivering sustainable district cooling solutions and marks a strategic step in the company’s expanding diversified portfolio. District Cooling systems directly contribute to carbon emissions reductions by lowering energy consumption for space cooling, while enhancing resource efficiency. It also supports the economic feasibility of projects and aligns with modern environmental trends, thereby contributing to advancing the sustainable development of the emirate.

The agreement further underscores Empower’s strong market position and its ability to expand in a well-structured manner by adopting an advanced operational model based on innovation, modern technologies, and global best practices. This approach supports the growth of its project portfolio and strengthens its market presence in line with the rapid urban expansion, while enhancing its ability to deliver highly efficient and reliable cooling solutions that meet the needs of various sectors, achieving operational savings and reducing environmental impact over the long term.

Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City stands as a significant milestone in Dubai’s evolving real estate sector, introducing a new benchmark for master planned branded living through 12 architecturally integrated towers in Meydan. The development brings together a broad residential offering, premium lifestyle amenities, expansive landscaped areas, and a well-considered urban framework, reflecting a vision rooted in innovation, design distinction, and exceptional living standards.

Inspired by the signature design language of Mercedes-Benz, the project has been envisioned as a fully integrated community that extends beyond conventional residential development to offer a refined and future-oriented living experience. Through its emphasis on quality, operational efficiency, sustainable planning, and environmental responsibility, the development contributes to a more advanced model of urban living that supports Dubai’s long-term development and sustainability objectives.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “This agreement reflects the growing confidence in the efficiency and reliability of Empower’s district cooling solutions, as well as our ability to support major real estate developments in Dubai with sustainable and high-performance cooling infrastructure. We are committed to expanding our operations in line with the emirate’s urban growth and economic prosperity, to meet the evolving needs of residential, commercial, industrial, and hospitality sectors, in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency, quality, and sustainability.”

He added: “We are pleased to partner with Binghatti on a landmark project such as ‘Mercedes-Benz Places| Binghatti City’, which represents a distinctive addition to Dubai’s urban landscape. We reaffirm our commitment to advancing the district cooling sector in the region and delivering sustainable cooling solutions that enhance energy efficiency, thereby supporting Dubai’s sustainability goals.”

Commenting on the agreement Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, stated: “This partnership marks a key step in our vision to develop projects built on advanced infrastructure and sustainable solutions that enhance energy efficiency and elevate quality of life. Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City reflects this direction through a fully integrated model that combines design precision with operational efficiency, in line with Dubai’s green building standards. Through such strategic partnerships, we continue to reinforce our approach to delivering distinctive developments that support a sustainable economy and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for urban innovation.”