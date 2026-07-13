

July 13th, Dubai, UAE: Global cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky has strengthened its B2B customer engagement through WebEngage’s data-driven engagement platform. The collaboration has already helped Kaspersky engage more than 500,000 users during the initial phase of the partnership, as the company builds a more structured marketing automation framework across its B2B operations.

As Kaspersky’s customer engagement expanded across newsletters, webinar invitations, product updates, and partner outreach, the company sought a more structured and scalable approach to centralise its marketing efforts. The objective was to move beyond fragmented campaign execution and build a system capable of supporting customer segmentation and lead generation, while also providing performance analytics at scale.

WebEngage has enabled Kaspersky to gain deeper visibility into customer behaviour and engagement patterns across markets. The implementation leverages WebEngage’s custom entities, derived attributes, journeys, and advanced data management capabilities to create a more contextual understanding of customer interactions.

“Customer engagement today is about more than delivering campaigns. It requires a deeper understanding of customer behaviour, intent, and context,” said Anatoly Incherevsky, IT Service Manager at Kaspersky. “Our goal has been to build a stronger marketing automation foundation that supports more relevant communication, better lead management, and a more scalable approach to engagement. WebEngage has helped us bring greater structure and visibility to that process.”

The rollout is being carried out in phases, with the current stage focused on establishing the core infrastructure required to support marketing automation across Kaspersky’s B2B operations. This includes the deployment of WebEngage’s core engagement capabilities, alongside PII management and shield-based secure access, creating a framework that supports retention programmes across multiple markets and customer segments.

“Enterprise organisations today need engagement systems that can adapt to diverse customer journeys across regions, products, and business functions,” said Hetarth Patel, Vice President - MEA, Americas & Asia Pacific at WebEngage. “With Kaspersky, the focus has been on building a strong marketing automation foundation that brings together data, workflows, and analytics to execute campaigns at scale while maintaining relevance and operational efficiency.”

Additional enhancements and change requests continue to be incorporated as the system evolves. The next phase of the project will include integration with Bitrix24 to further optimize lead management workflows while expanding WebEngage’s role within Kaspersky’s broader marketing ecosystem.

About WebEngage

WebEngage helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers towards higher lifetime value and marketing ROI. The product stack includes a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class engagement layer with a multi-channel journey builder and a personalization engine that helps boost conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps.

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 800+ brands across India, the Middle East Africa, Latin America and South East Asian markets. The roster across E-Commerce & Travel, Edtech, BFSI & Fintech industries includes brands like Sony World, Unilever, IKEA, MakeMyTrip, Jarir’s Imtiaz Al Arabia , DU Telecom, Zakat Tax & Customs Authority Saudi Arabia, Al Faisaliah Group, Airtel, Valu, Halan, Midas Furniture, Platinumlist, Nice, Wego, MZAD Qatar, Abdul Latif Jameel group, Jazeera Paints, Walmart, Myntra, Unacademy, Pepperfry, GoIbibo, Adani One, PFI Mega Life, PasarPolis, Groww, Acko, Blackberrys among others.

To learn more about the WebEngage, please click: https://webengage.com/

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Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul

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