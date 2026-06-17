Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday Government Ijara Sukuk on behalf of the Ministry of Finance with a value amounting to QR6.5bn.

In a post on X, QCB said that the maturity periods of the Sukuk varied as per the following details: QR3.250bn (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of September 3, 2028, and a yield of 4.450 percent, and QR3.250bn (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of August 24, 2030, and a yield of 4.450 percent.

The QCB clarified that total bids for the Sukuk reached approximately QR14.5bn.

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