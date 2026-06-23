Doha, Qatar: The College of Business at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), in collaboration with the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa, launched the new Executive Master of Health Administration (EMHA), a graduate program designed to develop the next generation of healthcare executive leaders and administrators in Qatar and the region.

The program was officially launched during a ceremony held at UDST, attended by a distinguished group of academic leaders, decision-makers, healthcare experts, and professionals. The event also welcomed H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs Department at the Ministry of Public Health, and Dr. Rayana Ahmad Bou Haka, WHO Country Director, along with representatives from several leading healthcare institutions in Qatar, including Hamad Medical Corporation, Sidra Medicine, The View Hospital, the Qatar Cancer Society, and Al Ahli Hospital. The strong participation reflected the growing commitment to developing leadership and management capabilities within the healthcare sector and strengthening the academic partnerships that support its advancement.

The Executive Master of Health Administration combines academic excellence with practical, industry-focused learning, equipping experienced healthcare professionals with the strategic, leadership, and system-level capabilities needed to lead change in complex healthcare environments. Through a curriculum grounded in leadership, strategy, innovation, and the business of healthcare, graduates develop the skills required to advance into senior leadership roles. Graduates of the program will earn dual degrees from the University of Ottawa and the University of Doha for Science and Technology, providing them with internationally recognized credentials and a global perspective on healthcare leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vincent Mangematin, Dean of the College of Business at UDST emphasized the significance of the partnership and the program’s contribution to Qatar’s healthcare ecosystem:

“The launch of the Executive Master of Health Administration reflects our commitment to developing highly skilled leaders capable of advancing healthcare systems and driving innovation across the sector. Through our partnership with the University of Ottawa, we are providing healthcare professionals with access to world-class education that supports Qatar’s national priorities and strengthens the future of healthcare management.”

Dr. Greg Richards, Vice Dean for Graduate Professional Programs from the University of Ottawa highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing emerging healthcare challenges and preparing leaders to navigate an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

The program has been developed specifically for working professionals seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities while continuing their careers. Through a curriculum that integrates strategic management, organizational leadership, health informatics and data-driven decision-making, health systems and policy, and innovation, participants will gain the expertise required to lead healthcare organizations and improve healthcare delivery outcomes.

The launch of the EMHA further strengthens UDST’s portfolio of graduate programs and reflects the institution’s ongoing commitment to offering industry-relevant education that responds to evolving workforce needs. It also reinforces the university’s strategic partnerships with leading international institutions to provide students with access to globally recognized academic opportunities.

Applications for the inaugural cohort of the Executive Master of Health Administration are now open, with the program set to welcome its first group of students in the upcoming academic cycle.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit: www.udst.edu.qa