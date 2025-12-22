Muscat - Vodafone Oman, in collaboration with the Innovation and Technology Transfer Centre at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), has successfully concluded a three-day digital innovation hackathon designed to move beyond competition, with a focus on practical, deployable ideas aligned with Oman’s national digital transformation strategies.

The hackathon brought together 121 participants from across the Sultanate, including university students, early-career professionals, and technology practitioners. Working in multidisciplinary teams, participants developed innovative start-up ideas across key focus areas, including digital government services, healthcare innovation, smart cities, cybersecurity, and digital solutions to support low-income households.

Sayyid Fahad Al Busaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs at Vodafone Oman said, “The hackathon was designed to push participants towards solution-oriented thinking, combining technical feasibility, societal relevance, and scalability. Over three intensive days, teams refined ideas through guided mentorship from academic specialists and industry experts, resulting in a set of concepts positioned for further development rather than one-off demonstration.”

At the conclusion of the programme, three standout ideas were chosen for further exploration and potential development support through government and private entities. Taking home first prize was Nudhum, a smart platform that turns existing system data into actionable insights which saves time, reduces complexity, and enables better decision-making without changing or migrating systems. The second place went to Rasid, an AI-powered real-time monitoring system that detects unauthorised objects in critical areas to enhance safety and reduce operational risks. While third place went to EnviroSense, a smart indoor air quality monitor for vehicles and elevators that uses algae to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen in emergencies.

The hackathon is part of a broader strategic partnership between Vodafone Oman and Sultan Qaboos University focused on strengthening national digital capabilities through research, talent development, and applied innovation. The partnership includes the sponsorship of a PhD scholarship in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, in addition to joint initiatives aimed at translating academic research into practical use cases for industry and society.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 10% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.