The 26MY Ford Everest introduces a new 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine, developed for the region's driving conditions, delivering 355 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

Liwa International Festival also marked the regional debut of the Everest Tremor, expanding Ford’s lineup of adventure-focused trims with enhanced with high off-road capability for families.

Ford introduced its new global 'Ready Set Ford' brand identity, reinforcing more than 40 years of commitment to the Middle East and a renewed focus on connecting performance to purpose.

LIWA, UAE – Ford Middle East and North Africa unveiled the new 2026 Ford Everest at the Liwa International Festival, highlighting a Middle East-exclusive 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine and showcasing the region’s newest off-road-focused variant, the Everest Tremor. Introduced in front of festivalgoers and off-road enthusiasts, the Everest V6 brings a new level of power and capability to a nameplate designed to meet the region’s demanding conditions.

Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East and North Africa, said: " The unveiling of the 2026 Ford Everest marks a new chapter for Ford in the region under our Ready.Set.Ford. direction. For more than 40 years, we’ve listened to our customers across the Middle East, and the new Everest reflects what they expect from a modern SUV: capability, everyday comfort, and advanced technology—ready for the city, the highway, and the dunes.”

The Middle East Exclusive V6 Engine

Developed to meet regional customer needs, the 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine delivers an impressive 355 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, offering robust capability for confident off-road adventures and demanding driving, while its class-leading power and torque prove markedly more competent than its closest competitors.

The 2026 Everest range now includes Active, Sport, Platinum, and the all-new Tremor variants- offering customers greater choice while bringing V6 performance to the Everest lineup.

Introducing the Everest Tremor

Making its regional debut at Liwa, the Everest Tremor is a dedicated off-road capable variant engineered for drivers who prioritize adventure-ready hardware. Key enhancements include 17-inch all-terrain tires and Bilstein Suspension, reinforcing Ford’s 4WD heritage and strengthening its lineup of adventure-focused trims in the Middle East.

Everest Tremor joins Ford’s growing family of Tremor vehicles in the region, alongside models such as F150 Tremor and Expedition Tremor, extending high off-road capability to families seeking versatility for everyday life and weekend exploration.

"Ready Set Ford": A New Brand Identity for a New Era

Ford also used the Liwa International Festival to introduce ‘Ready. Set. Ford.’, as the brand’s new identity in the region. More than just a tagline, it is an invitation to embrace every journey with renewed energy and purpose- reflecting Ford’s belief that life is an adventure and reinforcing the brand’s focus on capability that supports real customer needs.

Ford Middle East and North Africa’s presence at the Liwa underscores more than four decades of commitment to the region, and the brand’s continued focus on delivering vehicles engineered to support customers across diverse landscapes from urban streets to off-road trails.

Disclaimer: “Class-leading” horsepower and torque figures are pending final GSO certification.

