Amman, Jordan – King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) has announced the launch of an AI chatbot service, as part of its ongoing digital transformation and smart city strategy. Now available through the official website, the service was developed in partnership with SmartServe, following the signing of an agreement between the two parties.

The AI chatbot serves as an upgrade that complements the AI Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service launched earlier this year with SmartServe’s support. Together, these solutions reflect KHBP’s commitment to enhancing its communication channels and improving the overall service experience. This initiative enables businesses and investors to access information and services more efficiently, providing immediate, accurate, and smart responses around the clock, while supporting higher operational efficiency and quality.

This step falls under King Hussein Business Park’s strategic roadmap to build a smart, integrated, and flexible business ecosystem powered by advanced digital technologies. It also supports KHBP’s readiness to adopt more sophisticated solutions that enhance the digital experience for its business community, while strengthening its appeal as a professional, commercial, and investment destination aligned with the aspirations of growth-oriented enterprises within a world-class, innovation-driven environment.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Ammar Izziddin, CEO of King Hussein Business Park, said, “We continue to strengthen our position as a leading business center that stays ahead of the latest developments in technology and innovation. We offer an attractive environment for local, regional, and international businesses and investments, and we are constantly working to redefine the service experience we provide, increasing our readiness to meet future demands.”

This strategic initiative is one of several ongoing projects at King Hussein Business Park, including the launch of its new website and the implementation of multiple operational initiatives, as part of the next phase of its strategic expansion plan.