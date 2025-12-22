Manama Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon, has signed an agreement with Cisco to modernize its IP Backbone infrastructure. Batelco Chief Technology Officer Rashid Mohammed and Cisco Managing Director for Service Providers, MEA, Zayan Sadek, signed the agreement in the presence of Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla and senior executives from both companies during a meeting held at the Beyon Campus in Hamala, Bahrain.

Through this collaboration, Cisco will provide cutting edge networking capabilities with advanced routing, automation, and intelligent assurance & monitoring tools. Batelco aims to boost network performance and deliver faster, more resilient connectivity, improving the experience of Batelco’s Mobile, Fixed and Enterprise customers across the Kingdom.

This upgrade also establishes a robust foundation for AI-driven network operations, with the intention of achieving greater intelligence, automation, and efficiency. These enhancements will empower Batelco to deliver improved service quality and the agility to support 5G-Advanced, 6G readiness, IoT, network slicing, and cloud-native service delivery, helping to support Bahrain’s digital transformation goals.

Batelco Chief Technology Officer Rashid Mohammed said: “Our collaboration with Cisco marks a major step forward in Batelco’s network evolution strategy. We are modernising our IP backbone to ensure it is future-ready, capable of supporting intelligent, AI-powered digital services that will shape the next phase of connectivity across Bahrain. It will enable us to deliver faster, more reliable, and more intelligent services to our customers while helping to advance Bahrain’s national digital ambitions.”

Cisco Managing Director for Service Providers, MEA, Zayan Sadek, commented, “We are proud to collaborate with Batelco to deliver cutting-edge technologies that aim to empower the digital future. Through this collaboration, we are helping Batelco evolve its network with automation and intelligence at its core, with the intention of providing greater operational efficiency, scalability, and innovation.”

This strategic collaboration with Cisco reflects Batelco’s ongoing commitment to investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure and supporting Bahrain’s national vision for digital transformation and innovation.

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com