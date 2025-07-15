Total of 29 new routes launched in a single year

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced seven additional new destinations to further expand its network as part of its ongoing strategy to bring more point-to-point traffic directly to Abu Dhabi.

The new destinations – Almaty, Kazakhstan; Baku, Azerbaijan; Bucharest, Romania; Medina, Saudi Arabia; Tbilisi, Georgia; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and Yerevan, Armenia – will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a thriving hub for tourism, culture, and commerce.

The flights are set to go on sale over the next few days, and services will begin in March 2026, with Medina to start operating in November 2025.

These latest additions bring Etihad’s total number of new destinations for 2025 to 29, following earlier announcements of year-round routes and seasonal services.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer said: “Our goal is clear, we want to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi. These new routes connect us to fast-growing, culturally rich regions and will help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE’s capital.

“From the spiritual significance of Medina to the historic charm of Tbilisi and Yerevan, and the modern vibrancy of cities like Baku and Almaty, each destination adds depth to our growing network and attracts travellers with diverse interests.

“With these seven additions, Etihad will have launched 29 new routes in a single year – a remarkable milestone that reflects our ambition and commitment to Abu Dhabi’s growth.

“Whether for business or leisure, guests can expect a seamless journey and world-class hospitality that reflects Etihad’s elevated service. These connections make it easier than ever to experience everything Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Etihad has already celebrated inaugural flights to four new destinations this year – Prague, Warsaw, Sochi and Atlanta - and is set to add another 13 routes before the year closes.

The announcement comes just days after Etihad unveiled three new seasonal summer destinations for 2026: Krakow in Poland, Salalah in Oman, and Kazan in Russia, all set to operate during the peak travel months.

Discover the new destinations

A city of profound spiritual significance, Medina welcomes travellers with its serene atmosphere, striking architecture, and deep-rooted Islamic heritage. The Prophet’s Mosque stands as a beacon for pilgrims from around the world, while the city’s hospitality and growing infrastructure offer comfort and convenience.

Romania’s capital Bucharest, blends elegant architecture, vibrant culture, and lively streets, offering a stylish and spirited city escape with Central European charm.

Tbilisi enchants visitors with its vibrant blend of old-world charm and modern flair. Nestled between hills along the Kura River, the city features colourful balconies, lively cafes, historic baths, and a thriving arts scene that showcases Georgia’s rich cultural identity.

Yerevan is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, offering travellers a warm welcome amid grand squares, pink stone buildings, and mountain views. Museums, galleries, and open-air cafes celebrate Armenia’s distinct heritage and creative spirit.

Perched on the Caspian Sea, Baku dazzles with its bold architecture, seaside promenade, and dynamic energy. Visitors are drawn to its blend of tradition and innovation—from centuries-old palaces to cutting-edge towers that define its iconic skyline.

Almaty charms with tree-lined avenues, alpine scenery and a cosmopolitan buzz. The city is surrounded by majestic peaks and offers access to ski resorts, mountain trails and green spaces, while its restaurants and cultural venues reflect a melting pot of Central Asian influences.

Tashkent blends rich history with a modern, cosmopolitan spirit. From its striking architecture and bustling bazaars to sleek new developments and vibrant cultural institutions, the city offers a unique introduction to Uzbekistan’s heritage.

Flight frequencies:

Destination Weekly Frequencies Start Date MEDINA 6 09 November 2025 BAKU 10 02 March 2026 YEREVAN 10 09 March 2026 TIBLISI 8 13 March 2026 ALMATY 8 16 March 2026 BUCHAREST 4 16 March 2026 TASHKENT 6 17 March 2026

-Ends-

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae