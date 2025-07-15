Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, has announced a strategic partnership with Eight Wings Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace solutions. This collaboration will see Eight Wings Aerospace deliver a comprehensive suite of services to SolitAir, including Technical Procurement, Repair Management, Logistics and Asset Management and Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) Operations Management.

This new engagement underscores SolitAir’s commitment to optimizing its operational efficiency, maintaining a world-class fleet and further solidifying its position as a reliable and cost-effective air cargo solution provider in the Global South. By entrusting these critical technical and logistical functions to Eight Wings Aerospace, SolitAir will be able to streamline its supply chain, enhance aircraft availability while focusing on its core mission of seamless cargo transportation. In addition, the cargo airline will strengthen its maintenance and operations infrastructure while optimizing the lifecycle management of its growing Boeing 737-800 freighter fleet.

“At SolitAir, operational excellence is at the core of our mission to become the Global South’s preferred express cargo airline,” said Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO of SolitAir. “Partnering with Eight Wings Aerospace gives us access to world-class technical and logistics expertise, which will be critical as we scale our operations. Their capabilities in PBH and asset management are aligned with our goals of maximizing uptime, controlling costs and maintaining the highest service reliability.”

Commenting on the partnership, Luliia Zhuravel, Managing Director at Eight Wings Aerospace, said: “We are excited to join forces with SolitAir, a dynamic and forward-thinking cargo airline on a strong growth trajectory. At Eight Wings Aerospace, our support model is designed to deliver agility, real-time responsiveness, and dependable operational execution. This partnership is grounded in a shared vision of delivering high-performance, cost-effective solutions that enhance reliability and scalability. As SolitAir accelerates its expansion across the Global South and beyond, we are proud to stand alongside them as a trusted partner—supporting their operational and strategic ambitions every step of the way.”

SolitAir’s current fleet includes five Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters. These aircraft operate out of its 220,000-square-foot cutting-edge logistics facility at DWC. Two additional Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters will join the SolitAir fleet by end of August 2025. The cargo airline aims to have a fleet of 20 aircraft by 2027, facilitating its goal of connecting over 50 cities within a six-hour flight radius from Dubai.

The airline’s versatile fleet is optimised for reliability, efficiency and the safe transport of specialised cargo, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce shipments and hazardous materials.

About SolitAir

Dubai World Central (DWC)-headquartered SolitAir is the UAE's only dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrator airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses. Thanks to its agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced B2B, middle mile business model, SolitAir ensures the swift, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods and products. As a complementary partner to the global supply chain ecosystem, SolitAir bridges critical connections and delivers tailored speed-to-market solutions.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to high yield Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Sub-Continent and Central Asia while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Hamdi is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

