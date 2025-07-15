Abu Dhabi, UAE: In response to Abu Dhabi’s accelerating real estate growth and a rising wave of developer activity, Metropolitan Capital Real Estate has officially launched its Exclusive Sales Department—a dedicated division designed to support developers through every stage of the project lifecycle with a fully integrated suite of advisory, marketing, and sales services.

The launch comes at a time when Abu Dhabi’s property market is achieving historic milestones. In 2024, the emirate recorded AED 96.2 billion in transactions—a 10.5% year-on-year increase—driven by strong domestic demand and a surge in international investors. The first quarter of 2025 alone saw AED 25.3 billion in deals, including AED 1.58 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), confirming the market’s sustained upward momentum.

“With over 2,300 global investors entering the market in 2024, developers face growing pressure to launch projects quickly and strategically,” said Abdulhadi Rajab Alalouch, Director of Development Sales at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate. “This surge in demand reinforces the need for a turnkey agency partner that can guide a project from concept to completion—ensuring speed, market alignment, and long-term success.”

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate’s Exclusive Sales division will serve as a comprehensive development partner for developers seeking to streamline execution and maximize returns through one centralized partner.

“We’ve closed AED 1.2 billion in exclusive project sales year-to-date, including AED 180 million in June alone,” said Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate. “These results have validated the strong market demand for our Exclusive Sales model. Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape is evolving rapidly, and developers now require more than brokerage -they need a strategic partner from day one that can help them overcome obstacles and accelerate their ROI timeline.

“With Abu Dhabi’s island-based master plan, continued investor influx, and projects like the upcoming Disney theme park, we’re aligning our solutions with the city’s transformative growth agenda,” he added.

The department’s offering spans four key pillars:

Development Advisory : Market-aligned project concepts, JV structuring, unit mix and pricing strategies

: Market-aligned project concepts, JV structuring, unit mix and pricing strategies Marketing & Branding : End-to-end campaign planning, branding, creative, and media outreach

: End-to-end campaign planning, branding, creative, and media outreach Sales Execution : Activation of local and international brokerage networks, CRM-based sales tracking, roadshows, and private events

: Activation of local and international brokerage networks, CRM-based sales tracking, roadshows, and private events Sales Administration & Compliance: SPA drafting, payment processing, AML/KYC, and handover coordination

This all-in-one model ensures developers benefit from speed, precision, and insight -driving faster sell-through rates and improved ROI.

The Exclusive Sales Department has already achieved significant results across several projects, including the complete sell-out of Ohana by the Sea in under 30 days and Elie Saab Waterfront’s 173 designer apartments during its launch phase.

To coincide with this official launch, the Metropolitan Capital Real Estate team is hosting an exclusive Developer B2B Strategy Event on July 22–23, 2025 at its Abu Dhabi office. Over two days, developers, landowners, and investment firms are invited to attend private 1-on-1 consultations to explore how the dedicated sales team model can drive their project’s success.

Venue: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, Guardian Tower, Abu Dhabi

RSVP: exclusive.projects@mpd.ae

Website: www.abu-dhabi.realestate

About Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate is a full-service leading property company based in Abu Dhabi.

The agency provides end-to-end services and customised solutions under one roof to the capital’s residents and nationals. The company is accredited by the largest developers in Abu Dhabi and is the official broker of Abu Dhabi development group ALDAR. With over AED 15 billion in total sales and hundreds of exclusive project launches, the group is also a trusted partner for developers across the region.

