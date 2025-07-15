Abu Dhabi – Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), the Abu Dhabi based investment company, has entered into an agreement to make a significant reinvestment in PCI Pharma Services (“PCI”), a world-leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on innovative biotherapies. Mubadala’s investment is part of a strategic transaction co-led by Bain Capital and existing lead investor Kohlberg. Partners Group will also continue to support the Company with a minority investment.

This investment marks Mubadala’s continued support of PCI, following its initial investment alongside Kohlberg in 2020. Over the past five years, PCI has brought the proven experience of more than 450 successful product launches and continues to build on its 50-year track record in pharmaceutical services, helping bring innovation to life and improving patient access and outcomes.

“PCI Pharma Services has been one of our top-performing healthcare investments and is a testament to what can be achieved when long-term active investors partner with strong management teams to catalyze growth, create value, and deliver better patient outcomes worldwide. Our team will continue to focus on similar opportunities in the healthcare space as the sustained outsourcing of mission-critical but non-core activities by pharma companies aligns with our commitment to address global unmet clinical needs, reduce the cost of care to the system, and enable greater access,” said Camilla Languille, Co-CEO of Private Equity at Mubadala.

Mina Hamoodi, Head of Healthcare at Mubadala, added: “Our reinvestment in PCI reflects our deep conviction in the company’s mission, leadership, and long-term potential. At this important juncture, we are delighted to welcome Bain Capital, an industry-leading healthcare investor with deep expertise in growing pharma services businesses, as a partner. We look forward to partnering with Bain and Kohlberg, and working closely with PCI’s outstanding management team, as the company enters its next chapter of accelerated growth.”

The new capital will enable PCI to focus on both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including expanding its suite of services and geographic reach. Leveraging global growth trends in biologics and specialized drug therapies, PCI’s future investments will include expansion of existing sterile fill-finish of injectables and high potent and specialized manufacturing capacity. The strategic investment will also enable the Company’s significant continued investment in the US, bolstering the nation’s critical pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure.