AMMAN — Arab Bridge Maritime Company (ABMC) has said that it continues to provide “safe and reliable” services for travellers on its Aqaba-Nuweiba maritime route, despite increased regional disruptions to air travel.

The Amman-based company said in a statement that it has maintained regular daily trips between Jordan and Egypt and recently added extra sailings to accommodate growing demand following the cancellation or postponement of many airline flights, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

ABMC General Manager Adnan Abadleh told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the company, which operates both the Aqaba-Nuweiba route, a two-and-a-half hour journey, and the shorter Aqaba-Taba tourist route, has become a vital link between the two countries during the current period of instability.

“In light of widespread flight cancellations and diversions due to the recent regional escalation, many travellers, particularly tourist groups, have been unable to complete their itineraries or return home,” Abadleh said. “Arab Bridge has proven to be a safe and dependable alternative for reaching final destinations.”

He also said that passengers using ABMC services can continue their journeys to international destinations via Sharm el Sheikh and Cairo airports.

The company also said it is facilitating travel for Iraqi and Syrian passengers arriving from Egypt, whose flights to Baghdad and Damascus were cancelled, by enabling passage through the Nuweiba-Aqaba route, pending official approvals.

Abadleh said more than 10,000 passengers were transported over the past three days alone, underscoring the company's adherence to maritime safety protocols and its commitment to offering secure and accessible transport.

He added that travellers can book tickets either online or through ABMC offices in Jordan and Egypt, noting that the company offers competitive pricing, making sea travel a safe and economical alternative amid ongoing air travel uncertainty.

