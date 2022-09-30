Host of expert UAE and international speakers will take the stage at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Held under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the inaugural RAK Energy Summit will feature a host of top-level speakers from the energy sector in the UAE and internationally for discussions on the challenges and opportunities the world faces as it moves to cut carbon emissions.

The two-day Summit, organized by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, brings together govern

The event will feature a host of speakers delivering presentations, taking part in panel discussions, or participating in fire-side chats with audience question-and-answer sessions over the course of the two days.

Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) – an intergovernmental organization comprising more than 160 member nations – will deliver a video message on the state of global energy sustainability on day one, while day two sees Marco Matteini of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization deliver a keynote presentation on the role of energy management in key industries.

For more information on RAK Energy Summit agenda and speakers, visit www.rakenergysummit.com.

For media registration, visit https://events.micetribe.com/acm/rakes/med.