Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport has been shortlisted as ‘Best New Business Hotel in the Middle East’ at this year’s Business Traveller Middle East Awards. The 22nd edition of the prestigious, invite-only ceremony for hotels, airlines, and airports – which celebrates companies facilitating business travel and services – will be held on 1 May in the iconic Palazzo Versace Dubai.

The upmarket, 471-key Radisson hotel is ideal for business travellers transiting through Saudi Arabia, located close to both the King Khalid International Airport and Riyadh’s Business Gate hub. The property’s on-site villas, quiet surroundings, and resort-like atmosphere also make it a great option for local staycations and short family getaways.

Boasting high quality amenities and world-class service, Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport has been shortlisted for – and won – several other awards in 2023, including:

Leaders in Hospitality KSA 2023 Awards

Mid-Market Hotel of the Year – Winner

Hospitality Team of the Year ­– Shortlisted

Leaders in Hospitality ME Awards

Mid-Market Hotel of the Year – Winner

Lobby of the Year ­– Shortlisted

Family-friendly Hotel of the Year – Shortlisted

Executive Housekeeper – Shortlisted

Hotelier Saudi Arabia Awards 2023

Procurement Person of the Year – Highly Commended Winner

Finance Person of the Year ­– Shortlisted

Safety & Security Person of the Year – Shortlisted

Hotel Engineer of the Year – Shortlisted

Concierge & Guest Service Person of the Year – Shortlisted

Middle East F&B Excellence Award 2023:

Best New Restaurant – Shortlisted

Commenting on the hotel’s recognition, Amir Ataya, General Manager at Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport, said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted as one of the best new business hotels at the 2023 Business Traveller Middle East Awards. Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport has seen tremendous success as an industry leader this year, being shortlisted for and winning several regional hospitality awards. We’re excited to continue growing alongside Radisson’s award-winning collection of properties and look forward to driving tourism in the Kingdom in line with our leadership’s Vision 30 initiative.”

-Ends-

CONTACT

Devina Pandey

Representing Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport

Seven Media

E. devinapandey@sevenmedia.ae

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL RIYADH AIRPORT

Whether planning a quick trip to Saudi Arabia's capital or an extended stay, the Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport boasts top-notch amenities and services. Book with us for an unforgettable business trip, family vacation, or corporate event. Suitable for business travelers, groups, and families alike, the hotel consists of 471 rooms, including spacious rooms, family connecting rooms, duplexes, and villas. Let us know if you require larger units or are booking an extended stay. We also offer club carts for luggage service at check-in and check-out for added comfort.

Spend an afternoon exercising in the fitness center, which has separate options for men and women, or indulge in the relaxing spa. Take a swim in one of our three outdoor swimming pools, or two indoor pools. Enjoy all-day dining at Lune Restaurant with a variety of dishes to suit your taste, relax in the more casual Kasbah Café, or treat yourself to a delicious meal without leaving the comfort of your room with our 24-hour room service.

Unwind in our bright and modern accommodations in Riyadh

Choose from an array of different rooms, family accommodations, or more spacious lodging in one of our villas or Duplex Suites. The Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport offers 471 rooms, suites, and accommodations, each with comfortable and sleek modern interiors. Enjoy peace and quiet during your stay from your private balcony and treat yourself to our top-notch amenities, including comfortable king-size beds, a TV with mirror casting, free Wi-Fi to stay connected, and an in-room Nespresso machine to start your morning right.

Host a memorable event, big or small, in one of our spacious meeting and event spaces

Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport is a unique and private place for meetings and events, located in a quiet area. Ideal for corporate or personal events, our hotel boasts 11 different spaces and an auditorium, for a total of over 1,800 square meters of dedicated meeting and events space. As an added bonus for our guests, each reservation of a meeting room includes a coffee break. Enjoy free Wi-Fi, high-quality audiovisual equipment, and complimentary parking.

Discover delicious international and Arabic flavors at our restaurants

Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine or something more authentic, our on-site restaurants have something for everyone. Choose between casual and cool Kazbah Café, and chic all-day dining at Lune. Dine in style inside or outdoors on the terrace. Either way, you won't have to travel far to have a delicious dining experience with these two options at your doorstep.

