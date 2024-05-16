Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed an MoU with the media services company “Unicorn Media”, producer of the pioneering business reality show “Unicorn Hunters”. The show is a platform where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to investors around the world, offering them access to funding.

The MoU encompasses cooperation in establishing a framework that boosts Qatar’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem through innovation events, programmes, and projects in various business areas.

The MoU also stipulates the establishment of effective strategic partnerships with business accelerators, incubators and global innovation hubs to offer entrepreneurs a chance to set up their business in Qatar and benefit from QFC’s competitive facilities and incentives.

Through this MoU, the two parties aim to identify startups and innovative projects in Qatar, selecting candidates from among them to participate in the “Unicorn Hunters” show.

Commenting on the MoU, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: "This partnership reflects QFC’s ongoing efforts in supporting Qatari entrepreneurs and empowering local startups and SMEs by providing a conducive business environment and an advanced innovation ecosystem that help them grow and expand.”

For her part, Mrs. Silvina Moschini, the CEO and co-founder, Unicorn Inc., commented on the signing of the MoU saying: “Qatar has emerged as the perfect bridge connecting the innovative minds of the East and the West, fostering a unique blend of diverse perspectives and groundbreaking ideas. As the driving force behind Unicorn Hunters, our mission is to propel innovation even further by empowering high-growth companies through global crowd-financing. By partnering with the government of Qatar and Qatar Financial Centre, as our leading partner in ecosystem building and innovation in the East, we are not only strengthening our global network but also paving the way for a new era of collaboration and prosperity.”

-Ends-

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

MEDIA CONTACTS

Rasha Kamaleddine | E. r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa