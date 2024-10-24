Muscat – The Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) on Wednesday held its second dialogue session with a group of SME owners to specifically look into various aspects and impact of the current food security policies.

Titled ‘Prospects for Small and Medium Enterprises in the Field of Food Security’, the session served as an interactive platform for engaging with small and medium enterprise owners, focusing on feedback regarding service quality and challenges.

Their discussions were centred on supportive policies and legislation within the food security sector, mechanisms for accessing foreign markets to boost exports, necessary regulatory procedures and standards for food safety and quality, and investment opportunities related to land use rights.

Additional issues that came up for discussions included the sector’s supporting capabilities, such as financing programmes, training initiatives, and challenges in transportation and storage.

The dialogue session aimed to strengthen partnerships between micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and relevant authorities, fostering a better business environment and supporting food security initiatives in the sultanate.

There are 7,314 MSMEs in the food security sector, with 5,312 officially registered and 2,002 holding entrepreneurship cards.

