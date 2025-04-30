



Muscat – In a continued effort to regulate Oman’s commercial sector and uphold service standards, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), in collaboration with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), has called on all individuals, institutions, and businesses to use only licensed postal service providers when seeking delivery or related services.

The Ministry stated that this directive is part of broader initiatives to organise the market in line with the highest standards of efficiency and quality. It particularly applies to the regulation of the postal services sector, which is considered a key component of the country’s logistics and commercial infrastructure.

By engaging only with postal service providers licensed by the TRA, beneficiaries are assured of reliable services and their rights being fully protected under the law. This also supports the national objective of enhancing customer trust and boosting overall service excellence across sectors.

The Ministry reiterated the importance of compliance and urged all stakeholders involved in commercial activities to verify the licensing status of postal service providers before entering into contracts for delivery or postal operations.

