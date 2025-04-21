Muscat – The Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) has invited SMEs operating in Oman’s café, restaurant, and hospitality sectors to register for a new promotional guide aimed at boosting the market visibility of Omani-owned brands.

The initiative seeks to highlight businesses that are legally registered with ASMED and hold valid trademarks filed with the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Priority will be given to businesses that possess an Entrepreneurship Card.

ASMED stated that only enterprises meeting strict criteria on food quality, cleanliness and brand identity will be included in the guide.

‘The objective is to promote high-performing local brands and enhance their competitiveness within the domestic market,’ the authority said.

The initiative comes as the number of Omanis employed in the SME sector reached 192,714, according to the latest data shared by ASMED.

A total of 64,436 SMEs were issued Entrepreneurship Cards in the second half of 2024.

Looking ahead, ASMED aims to finance at least 300 enterprises across various sectors in 2025. The authority also reported that 400 financing requests were approved under the ‘Azm’ lending portfolio by the end of September 2024, with total disbursements exceeding RO37.6mn.

In collaboration with the Development Bank, ASMED has launched nine financing programmes to support entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses locally and abroad. The programmes are also intended to encourage jobseekers and aspiring entrepreneurs to take advantage of new opportunities emerging within Oman’s evolving business landscape.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

