Muscat: The Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) has launched the ‘Omani Crafts House’ platform to showcase, market, and sell modern products from Omani craftsmen and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The platform was unveiled on Thursday under the patronage of H E Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism. It aims to create new business and marketing opportunities for SMEs, allowing them to sell their products without registration fees or transaction charges.

The platform has been created to help SMEs reach a wider audience, boost sales, and enhance their digital presence. It caters to businesses specialising in handicrafts, personal care and beauty products, perfumes, incense, fashion, accessories, jewellery, and more.

To register, businesses must be officially registered with ASMED, and their products must be locally made, high-quality, and well-packaged.

The platform features a multi-vendor system, giving each business a dedicated control panel to manage inventory, track sales, and access real-time reports.

