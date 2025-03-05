Muscat: The Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development launched a campaign to promote 60 small and medium enterprises through electronic screens in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The promotional campaign included more than 230 advertisements for small and medium enterprises through electronic screens in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with the aim of increasing awareness of their products and services, and enhancing their opportunities to reach wider segments of the public.

The Authority supports small and medium enterprises through external digital advertising campaigns, as Omani markets have witnessed a radical shift towards digitisation in recent years, and digital marketing has become one of the main pillars of the success of companies, especially since small and medium enterprises in the Sultanate of Oman represent an important and vital segment for achieving sustainable economic development.

Khalfan al Khatri, Acting Director of Marketing and Events, said: “Promoting small and medium enterprises through electronic screens aims to increase sales of institutions in various sectors by promoting the products and services of small and medium enterprises, introducing institutions and their services, spreading awareness of local products, and reaching the largest segment of the target group for the product or service.”

The Authority provides an encouraging regulatory environment for the growth and development of small and medium enterprises, and develops and facilitates support and empowerment procedures through innovative programmes and mechanisms to support and develop these institutions, and works on marketing and promotion to enhance their spread and ensure their access to various segments of society.

Experts and specialists confirm that digital marketing is a fundamental pillar for the advancement of small and medium enterprises. Digital marketing is one of the most important tools in promoting small and medium enterprises.

Marketing and promotion are one of the most prominent support services and possible programmes for small and medium enterprises, and marketing is one of the vital and necessary activities for small and medium enterprises and other economic institutions, as it is the activity that aims to study the desires and needs of customers and meet them, and deliver them at the appropriate time and place, and provide all the data and information that customers need. E-marketing relies on the use of digital technology to market products and services.

The Authority seeks to find electronic marketing outlets for the products and services of entrepreneurs in local, regional and global markets as well. In today's fast-paced business world, traditional marketing is no longer sufficient to achieve success and growth. Rather, digital marketing has become an indispensable necessity, as it enhances digital presence and competition, and targets specific segments of the public in order to sell services and products.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

