Ukraine will maintain record high levels of electricity imports on Thursday, the energy ministry said, with the country's energy system severely damaged by Russian missile attacks.

Imports are expected to total 23,488 megawatt hours (MWh) on Thursday, compared with 23,692 MWh on Wednesday and 21,072 MWh on Tuesday.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since March, dealing significant damage and causing blackouts in many regions.

"Today, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia have already been made at Ukraine's request. Emergency assistance is also expected during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption," Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement.

Power grid operators imposed restrictions on industrial consumers this morning and restrictions will also be in place during the evening, the ministry added. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )



