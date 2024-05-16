Adds 21 Weekly IndiGo Flights

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Today, Abu Dhabi Airports announced the expansion of its network and connectivity with the launch of daily flights from Zayed International Airport to Chandigarh, Kannur, and the resumption of daily flights to Lucknow.

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, which commenced operations from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport in 2020, has further expanded its flights schedule. The addition of 21 weekly flights marks a 50% increase in IndiGo’s flights from Abu Dhabi, bringing the airline’s total to 63 weekly frequencies. This includes the launch of new flights to the previously unserved city of Chandigarh, bringing the total number of destinations served from Zayed International Airport to over 120.

The introduction of a direct route to Chandigarh to meet growing travel demands underscores Abu Dhabi Airports' ambition to enhance connectivity and foster seamless travel experiences for passengers and solidify Zayed International Airport as an aviation hub.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: "IndiGo’s significant increase in capacity and the launch of these new routes marks an important milestone in the commitment to our partnership and readiness to expand and diversify our network of destinations. This enhanced connectivity not only strengthens our position as a preferred hub in the region but also reinforces Abu Dhabi's connectivity with key destinations in India."

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said: “We are delighted to announce our latest network expansion from the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. As India’s leading airline, IndiGo has consistently been at the forefront in enhancing connectivity and giving wings to the nation. This strategic expansion will solidify our presence in the United Arab Emirates and present discerning business and leisure travellers with an array of improved flight options, enabling effortless connectivity across our unmatched network. We remain committed to collaborating with Abu Dhabi Airports.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Abu Dhabi Airports also oversees Abu Dhabi Duty-Free and Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is amongst the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 350+ aircraft, the airline is operating around 2000 daily flights and connecting 85+ domestic destinations and 30+ international destinations. India by IndiGo! For more information, please visit http://www.goindigo.in/ or download our mobile app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.