Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines, has launched its new twice-weekly flights to Dubai, marking a significant expansion of its international network.

This new route not only enhances global connectivity for travellers from the Middle East and beyond but also plays a crucial role in fostering tourism, trade, and diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the UAE, the airline said.

The launch event was attended by Bhutan's Minister for Infrastructure and Transport His Highness Jigme Dorji Wangchuck.

“Launching services to Dubai is a proud moment for Drukair. It reflects our expanding international presence and our dedication to connecting Bhutan to the world,” said Drukair’s Chief Executive Officer Dasho Tandi Wangchuk.

"This new route is expected to boost tourism in Bhutan, attracting visitors from the Middle East and providing convenient travel options for Bhutanese residents and expatriates in the UAE and neighboring regions.

"As Bhutan’s national carrier, Drukair is dedicated to delivering safe, comfortable, and reliable air travel. We invite you to book your journey today and experience the warmth of Bhutanese hospitality while flying ‘On the Wings of the Dragon.’", he said.

"This moment marks a significant milestone in Drukair’s journey, and it is made even more special by the presence of Your Royal Highness, the Gyaltshab, as our Chief Guest. I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Minister, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for gracing this occasion as our Guest of Honor. Your presence reflects the importance of this moment for Drukair and Bhutan as a whole."

He said Dubai represents a key international hub—a gateway that will connect Bhutan to the Middle East and beyond, offering a seamless transit point for Bhutanese travelers, as well as providing easier access for global tourists and business visitors. This new route embodies Drukair’s commitment to enhancing Bhutan’s connectivity, as outlined in our mandate, and to supporting the growth of tourism and trade.

"As we prepare for this flight, I want to reflect on the broader vision that we have for Bhutan’s development. One such initiative that excites us is the Gelephu Mindfulness City project — a bold and transformative effort to create a city that embodies sustainability, mindfulness, and innovation. The development of this city, with its mindful approach to urban living and its focus on well-being and harmony, will greatly benefit from the enhanced connectivity offered by Drukair’s expanding network. The new Dubai route will play a crucial role in linking this future hub with global markets and international visitors."

The new route will fly Paro (PBH) – Delhi (DEL) – Dubai (DXB) twice weekly.

Drukair will offer a 20% promotional fare discount with the promo code 'DUBAI20', valid until February 28, 2025. This offer is available through all sales channels, including ticketing counters, travel agents, and Drukair’s online booking platform.

Additionally, Frequent Flyer members can enjoy an exclusive 30% discount on flights to Dubai, available for purchase only at Drukair sales offices. To further encourage international visitors to explore the beauty of Bhutan, a special discount for foreign travelers will also be offered during the shoulder period, it said.

Bhutan is a unique destination known for its stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and commitment to preserving its environment and traditions. Visitors can experience the peaceful lifestyle of Bhutan, explore ancient monasteries, hike through pristine mountains, and immerse themselves in the country’s vibrant festivals. Bhutan is also known for its philosophy of Gross National Happiness, which prioritizes the well-being of its citizens by measuring collective happiness through emphasizing harmony with nature and select cultural values over material wealth.

Drukair – Royal Bhutan Airlines is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan. Established in 1981, Drukair currently operates scheduled flights to 10 international destinations across five countries within the South Asian region and beyond from its base at Paro International Airport. In addition to its international routes, Drukair services three domestic destinations within Bhutan and offers helicopter services to enhance its range beyond fixed-wing operations.

