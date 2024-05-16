On May 27 and 28, the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel will host the HRSE KSA SUMMIT & EXPO, the main event for HR experts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and GCC countries. About 2000+ visitors will attend speeches and discussions on cutting edge HR technologies, employee engagement and motivation strategies, and contemporary HR development strategies. They will also learn of new software solutions dedicated for HR management.

The team of Teal HR will present its product, the platform for staff motivation and engagement, the ultimate 7 in 1 HR solution combining the following features:

Peer-to-peer recognition,

Promotion of essential behavior,

Virtual coins redeemable for rewards,

Internal communication,

Employee surveys,

Assessments and 1:1 meetings,

Psychometrics.

Rich reporting and analytics functions include:

Staff demographics, inflow, and attrition,

Teal HR platform adoption and usage by the employees,

Ratings and leaderboards,

Emission, circulation, and utilization of internal coins,

Financial reports.

Suitable for all companies of 50 to 10,000+ employees, Teal HR is an essential tool to reach ambitious goals of your business:

Up to 10% greater customer loyalty

Up to 10% more sales bookings

Up to 14% better staff productivity

Up to 25% more net profits

Teal HR team will be happy to meet you at booth F-003. We will show you how Teal HR enables a boost of personnel productivity and loyalty, thus improving your company’s retention and P&L, and, ultimately, helping to achieve your KPI’s. In addition, you have a unique opportunity to take a psychometric test to find out personal traits and qualities of yourself, your team, and colleagues. Last but not least, you’ll definitely be able to get our branded souvenirs.

Contact our team representative via email sales@teal-hr.ae, book a demo Zoom call via Calendly http://www.calendly.com/teal-hr, or simply call our Dubai office: +971 562 43 73 47.

We are looking forward to seeing you at HRSE KSA (HR SUMMIT & EXPO)!

-Ends-

About Teal HR

Teal HR (https://teal-hr.ae/) is the employee motivation and engagement software solution. Companies with high employee engagement are up to 23% more profitable; 56% of HR and C-suite leaders say their organization has achieved positive ROI from its investments in employee engagement. For media inquiries: media@teal-hr.ae

HRSE KSA (HR SUMMIT & EXPO) is an important event for HR professionals, providing insights on the latest trends in HR, and offering a platform to meet industry leaders and experts.