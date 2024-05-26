Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has received four prestigious awards at the Euromoney Awards 2024, further solidifying the bank’s position as a frontrunner in the Qatari financial sector. Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB has received the awards at the ceremony held in Dubai on 22 May 2024.

The accolades include recognition as Qatar's Best Domestic Islamic Bank, Best Digital Bank in Qatar, Best Bank for SMEs in Qatar, and Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in Qatar. These awards, presented by Euromoney, a globally respected financial publication, underscore QIB's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation across various facets of banking.

The financial services delivered by QIB was acknowledged with the prestigious "Qatar's Best Domestic Islamic Bank" award. With a record net profit of QAR 4,305 Million, a remarkable Cost-to-Income ratio of 17.1%, and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 2.3%, QIB continues to lead on Islamic finance in Qatar, reinforcing its position as one of the largest Islamic banks internationally.

In recognition of its digital innovation, QIB was also selected as "Best Digital Bank in Qatar" for its customer-focused approach, innovative products, and feature-rich Mobile App. Over the last year, the bank grew its digital adoption to 83% of total customers and introduced an additional 50 digital features, catering to both individual and corporate clients.

Recognized for the SME excellence, the bank received "Best Bank for SMEs in Qatar" award. Through tailored financial solutions, digital onboarding processes and strategic partnerships, QIB continues to empower SMEs, supporting to drive economic growth in Qatar.

Furthermore, QIB's dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability was acknowledged with the "Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in Qatar" award. By integrating sustainability practices into its operations and offering innovative sustainable financial solutions, QIB demonstrates its commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Over the past year, QIB organized blood donation drives, World Diabetes Day initiatives, and supported Ramadan-related activities in partnership with charitable organizations such as Qatar Charity and Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs. Additionally, the bank actively promoted a healthy lifestyle through its participation in National Sports Day.

Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO commented on this achievement, stating: “This significant recognition by Euromoney highlights QIB's dedication to excellence in Islamic finance, digital innovation, SME empowerment, and corporate responsibility. The bank remains committed to serving our customers, offering them top-tier financial solutions while also supporting Qatar's economy. On this occasion, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their continuous support and each one of our team members for their exceptional performance and dedication”

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence is a renowned annual event in the banking industry, recognizing outstanding achievements of banks and bankers worldwide. With over 600 banks from more than 100 countries participating each year, these awards set the standard for excellence in banking.

For further information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.