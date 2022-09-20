PwC Middle East welcomed 412 graduates this summer, setting a record high of 529 new graduates throughout 2022 and reinforcing PwC’s commitment to investing in the region’s talent.

This year, Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of graduates with over 190 Saudis, and of the total graduates, more than half are women.

The newly hired graduates are across all of PwC Middle East’s lines of service. Their comprehensive training will enable them to join the firm’s community of solvers, where they will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in different sectors including ESG, digital transformation and financial services.

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, commented: “I’m proud to welcome our largest cohort of graduates to date, with 500+ diverse and talented new colleagues joining our various lines of service to have the opportunity to leverage our capabilities across different industries.

Adding: “We’re proud to continue our legacy of development, and we are committed to ensuring that our people are able to thrive. Our graduates bring a fresh perspective to the market, and I’m confident in their ability to lead our firm into the future.”

PwC Chief People Officer for EMEA and the Middle East, Mona Abou Hana added: “We are proud of our new graduates and are committed to providing this community of solvers with career opportunities that fuel their ambition and enable them to lead meaningful change in the communities we operate in. We will continue to invest in their development journey, professional and personal, to deliver trusted solutions our region needs to continue to transform.”