Muscat: In line with its commitment to nurture digital initiatives across all its operations, the leading bill payment and collections company in the Sultanate, Oman Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah), recently joined hands with OpenSooq, the leading online classifieds marketplace in the MENA region, to make OpenSooq’s vouchers more easily accessible to individuals through Khedmah’s expansive network of 68 branches. The agreement allows customers to purchase OpenSooq’s vouchers directly through their Khedmah app, or at any of the 68 branches across the Sultanate.

Mr. Saud Ahmed Al Siyabi, Chief Operating Officer at Khedmah expressed his gratitude towards this agreement, as it will serve to enhance overall customer experience through simplifying voucher purchase, and allowing a hassle-free experience, especially since OpenSooq is one of the leading online classifieds marketplaces in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anas Elayyan, General Manager at OpenSooq, commented about how this contributes to the country’s digitalisation efforts, and expressed his pleasure with this signing. Elayyan added that this partnership reflects OpenSooq's efforts to maximize its reach to help connect buyers and sellers across the Sultanate in a seamless experience. The vouchers will allow the customers to buy Value-added Services on OpenSooq that will help them promote their listings, increase the views, and hence maximize leads generated through OpenSooq to sell faster.

It is worth mentioning that OpenSooq currently operates across many different sectors, including automotive, real estate, services, jobs, among many other sectors.

Through providing an expansive portfolio of services, “Khedmah” app allows users to efficiently pay their electricity, water and telecommunications bills in the Sultanate. Users can also pay the dues of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) as well as recharge their prepaid phones and electricity. Furthermore, customers can renew subscriptions to recreational and entertainment digital platforms and subscribe to internet packages through their smartphones without visiting the company’s branches. Adding more value to its customers’ lives, the app also provides insurance payment options through Dhofar Insurance Company, and allows them to manage such errands on their own time.

