OHA: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk for 32 days, 95 days, and 165 days maturities worth QR1.5bn.

Qatar Central Bank said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X that the issuance of treasury bills was distributed as follows: QR500mn for a 32-day term at an interest rate of 5.7857 percent, QR500mn for 95 days term at an interest rate of 5.8137 percent, and QR500mn for 165 days term at an interest rate of 5.7987 percent.

According to the bank, the total amount of bids for treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk reached QR4.4bn.

