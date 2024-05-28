ABU DHABI: Emirates Development Bank (EDB) aims to provide financing worth AED 30 billion by 2026.

This financing targets the support of approximately 13,500 companies operating in five priority sectors: renewable energy, industry, advanced technology, healthcare, and food security, according to Shaker Zainal, Business Finance Director at EDB.

On the sidelines of the ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum', today, he pointed out the bank allocated AED5 billion in financing for industrial projects in 2024 as part of its commitment to empowering the capabilities of advanced industries and enhancing local value addition.