AJMAN - The Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship at Ajman Chamber has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ruya Bank to provide innovative proactive banking services that meet the needs of Ajman Chamber members from private sector establishments and entrepreneurs.

This MoU was signed by Marwan Hareb Al Ariani, Executive Director of the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship, and Christoph Koster, CEO of the Ruya Bank.

The MoU included providing flexible financing services and consultations, facilitating banking procedures directed to business owners and entrepreneurs, organising events, exhibitions and workshops, coordinating the launch of projects and initiatives concerned with entrepreneurship and attracting direct investments in all fields, and enhancing media cooperation.

It also stipulated the provision of a Ruya permanent office in the Thara Centre to receive clients who are members of the Ajman Chamber and entrepreneurs wishing to benefit from its services.

Al Ariani stressed that this is an important strategic step to support entrepreneurs in general and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing innovative banking services dedicated to developing the business environment in the emirate.

This partnership, he said, reflects the efforts and commitment of the Ajman Chamber to provide proactive, value-added services that are in line with the principles of "Ajman Vision 2030" by providing a stimulating and encouraging business environment.

Koster, in turn, said, "This partnership confirms Ruya's efforts to provide innovative banking services to entrepreneurs and business owners in Ajman and advanced financial solutions that help simplify and facilitate banking procedures."