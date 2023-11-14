Jeddah:- The YEKA-4 solar project in Turkey has reached a significant milestone with the total completion of the assembly of its solar panels. With a total capacity of 130MWp, this project marks a significant achievement for PV Hardware (PVH), the leading solar tracker supplier in Turkey with a total supply of almost 2GW.

YEKA-4 is part of the YEKA initiative that the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources launched in 2022 to encourage the establishment of large power generation plants based on sustainable energy sources. The YEKA initiative facilitates administrative processes for the development of renewable energy generation plants and symbolizes the country's commitment to the transition to a sustainable energy system.

When connected, the YEKA initiative will boost the Turkish transition to renewable energy by contributing some 10GW of solar power to the grid by 2027.

PVH consolidates its leadership in Europe and Middle East

PVH has consolidated its leading position in Europe, the Middle East and Australia, largely thanks to successful partnerships with local companies, such as the one in Turkey with Inojen which has been crucial in this success. Since 2020, both companies have joined forces on eight projects, generating more than 200 local jobs and promoting Turkish industrial production by complying with domestic goods certification. PVH now controls around 90% of the Turkish solar tracker manufacturing and distribution market and aims to keep this momentum and maintain its position in the market.

PVH celebrates the completion of the panel assembly at YEKA-4 as another step forward in one of their most strategic markets. “Currently we lead the solar tracker market in Europe, the Middle East and Australia. Partnership between PVH and Inojen has been vital for this immense growth we have achieved in Turkey and remains a testament to strategic collaboration, a model which could be replicated in other regions to see similar advancement in growth. such as Inojen", says Alvaro Casado, Global Commercial Director at PVH.

Inojen also considers the collaboration with PVH to be key to the success of its objectives. Ali Murat Soydan, Inojen's Managing Partner, highlighted the Turkish company’s dedication to keep driving the country’s energy transition and the cooperation with PVH. “Our commitment to collaboration remains unwavering” assured Murat Soyden, “and we anticipate the continued steps we will make together with PVH in advancing solar solutions and driving environmental development in Turkey”.

Turkish commitment to renewables and solar

The YEKA-4 project will be finally delivered to Ecogreen, the end client, in the coming weeks and is expected to achieve full capacity before 2024. The completion of this site is a symbol of the continued growth of the solar sector in Turkey that has pushed the country to fifth place in Europe and 12th in the world in terms of installed solar power capacity. Renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, geothermal and biomass, now account for more than 20% of Turkey's installed energy capacity.

With this milestone, Turkey is approaching the targets of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources' National Energy Plan, presented in mid-January 2023, with a goal of reaching 52,900 MW of solar capacity by 2035. The nation is in an optimal position to strengthen its role in the global transition to more sustainable and diversified energy and PVH intends to continue working in the Turkish market, one of its strategic sectors for growth globally.

About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures, and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 28 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.